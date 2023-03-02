British singers are reportedly refusing to perform at King Charles' coronation in May and the story is making the world headlines

Anele Mdoda took to her timeline and shared that artists such as Elton John, Ed Sheeran, and even the Spice Girls turned down the offer to perform at the ceremony

Mzansi social media users shared that they would also turn down the offer because of the way the royal family treated Meghan Markle

Top British singers are reportedly refusing to perform at King Charles' coronation in May. Mzansi media personality Anele Mdoda took to her timeline to share her thoughts on the story making world headlines.

Anele Mdoda shared her thoughts on British artists declining to perform at King Charles' coronation. Image: @zinthathu

Rolling Stone reported that superstars including Adele and Harry Styles snubbed King Charles. Radio host Anele Mdoda took to her timeline and shared that Elton John and Ed Sheeran also turned down the invite by the royal family.

Anele Mdoda reacts to Spice Girls declining to perform at King Charles' coronation

Taking to Twitter, Anele laughed out loud at the news that even the Spice Girls turned down the offer to play at the ceremony.

The Spice Girls made headlines in 1997 when Ginger Spice kissed King Charles on the cheek. He was a prince at the time when the group attended a Royal Gala evening. Anele wrote:

"No one wants to perform at King Charles' coronation. Elton John said no, Adele no… Ed Sheeran… no thanks… even the Spice Girls said Nope. Kuningi weOh."

Mzansi reacts to British singers' decision to not perform at King Charles' coronation

Social media users took to Anele's comment section and shared that they would also snub the King if he asked them to perform because of the way the royal family treated Meghan Markle.

@Nana_Magubane

"It's a circus and I love it."

@RamelaDinake wrote:

"Why though? What's the issue if I may ask?"

@b6RgSjXS9Ocgytl said:

"They snubbed Meghan Markle (Prince Harry's wife) cos she is black."

@MxolisiBH commented;

"Somebody said, 'We all know that the Spice Girls would perform to even an opening of an envelope but they too are saying No to the King's coronation.' LOL!"

@Rose_NumeroUno wrote:

"The British are turning on their king? kurough."

@cleo_kekg added:

"I would also say no in support of Princess Diana."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on "Recommended for you" and enjoy!

