Idols SA winner Paxton Fielies revealed on Instagram that she would be releasing a song called Touch and Go

The singer said Rihanna and Aaliyah inspired the track as she could relate to the singers who entered the music industry young

Paxton's loyal fans rushed to the post's comments section, saying they couldn't wait to hear Touch and Go

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Idols SA winner Paxton Fielies plans to make a huge comeback with her new song Touch and Go.

Paxton Fielies' fans can't wait to listen to her new song 'Touch and Go'. Image: paxtonfielies

Source: Instagram

Speaking to the Daily Sun, the talented singer revealed that she worked with producer Soulful Clay and two songwriters, BK and Zeelah. Paxton added that the song came about when she had a heart-to-heart conversation with her friend about the difficulties of dating.

"We wanted the message of the song to be one that everyone could relate to. This was something that I had personally experienced as well."

Paxton Fielies says Touch and Go inspired by Rihanna and Aaliyah

While recording the song, Paxton said she drew inspiration from Rihanna and Aaliyah because they also entered the industry as teenagers. The 22-year-old was thrust into the spotlight when she auditioned for the singing competition Idols SA in 2017 at 16 years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Paxton Fielies's fans excited for Touch and Go release

The Good Company hitmaker shared a post counting down the days to the release and left his fans going crazy with excitement.

"We’re officially two days away from the release. I'm exciteeeeed but also nervous about sharing the new sound I've been vibing to! I can’t wait to hear what you guys think ❤️ x Be the first to hear it LINK IN BIO #TouchAndGo"

@kiara.tamz said:

"Can’t wait!!!"

@daylanfabiano shared:

"Counting the hours."

@dan_stemmet posted:

"Finally! I've been waiting."

@danushcamarthinus replied:

"Cannot wait! I know it's going to be lit!!"

@dawn.fortune.127 commented:

"❤️❤️❤️ It will be tops."

@_saint_clair replied:

"Always been a fan. I can't help but appreciate the quality."

@celestinekampire commented:

"Let's get it!! "

@uthmanfredericks902 also said::

"All the best."

Blxckie opens up about working on AKA's posthumous album Mass Country, star makes an appearance on Choppin It

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Blxckie is one of the rappers featured on AKA's posthumous album. The star opened up about working on Mass Country with Mega.

AKA was gunned down in Durban on February 10, two weeks before dropping the hot album. He had already done a track with Blxckie when he was shot dead while out with friends on Florida Road.

In an interview with Zingah Lotj, Blxckie shared how the collab came about. Blxckie was a guest on Zingah's podcast, Choppin It. He revealed that it was not the first time he hit the studio with the Fela In Versace hitmaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News