Ma-E Leaves Skhanda World, Rapper’s Supporters Advise Him to Start His Own Record Label: “You Got This”
- Ma-E has left Skhanda World and Universal Music SA, and hip-hop heads want him to start his record label now that he's independent
- The former Teargas member took to his timeline to react to a joint statement by the two companies confirming that Ma-E, JustBheki and DJ Mr X have left
- Taking to Ma-E's timeline, hip-hop heads advised him to drop more music and work with other veterans such as DJ Spikiri and Professor
Ma-E has officially left Skhanda World. The rapper was signed to the label founded by his former Teargas member and favourite collaborator, K.O.
Skhanda World and Universal Music SA issued a joint statement confirming Ma-E's exit. In the statement released on social media, the joint labels revealed that Ma-E, JustBheki and DJ Mr X left, reports TshisaLIVE.
Taking to Twitter, Ma-E showed his former label some love. Reacting to the joint press release, he commented:
Mzansi advises seasoned rapper to start his record label
Peeps took to Ma-E's comment section and encouraged him to start his record label. Some said he should release more music now that he's an independent artist.
@emteerecords commented:
"Come to Emtee records."
@CrocLegendary wrote:
"Get in studio with Kalawa, cook Township Counsellor 2 with Spikiri and Professor as producers."
@jethroimbongi said:
"I knew one day this would happen. But it really doesn’t matter ‘cause you’ve been the greatest since day one. I wanna see you establish Ganda Ganda Records. God will never forsake you, king. Eazee."
@Sphinx_Lunatic wrote:
"Ghanda Ghanda Records? It's time."
@Sicebi_SA commented:
"All the best on your new journey, Township Counselor."
@blakfur said:
"Now this is sad!!"
@Teekay_tmf wrote:
"Now the hard work starts, all the best in the new Journey Ma-E, you got this."
@LeoStunt17 added:
"MaE, now that you are not signed drop more."
