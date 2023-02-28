Ma-E has left Skhanda World and Universal Music SA, and hip-hop heads want him to start his record label now that he's independent

The former Teargas member took to his timeline to react to a joint statement by the two companies confirming that Ma-E, JustBheki and DJ Mr X have left

Taking to Ma-E's timeline, hip-hop heads advised him to drop more music and work with other veterans such as DJ Spikiri and Professor

Ma-E has officially left Skhanda World. The rapper was signed to the label founded by his former Teargas member and favourite collaborator, K.O.

Skhanda World and Universal Music SA issued a joint statement confirming Ma-E's exit. In the statement released on social media, the joint labels revealed that Ma-E, JustBheki and DJ Mr X left, reports TshisaLIVE.

Taking to Twitter, Ma-E showed his former label some love. Reacting to the joint press release, he commented:

Mzansi advises seasoned rapper to start his record label

Peeps took to Ma-E's comment section and encouraged him to start his record label. Some said he should release more music now that he's an independent artist.

@emteerecords commented:

"Come to Emtee records."

@CrocLegendary wrote:

"Get in studio with Kalawa, cook Township Counsellor 2 with Spikiri and Professor as producers."

@jethroimbongi said:

"I knew one day this would happen. But it really doesn’t matter ‘cause you’ve been the greatest since day one. I wanna see you establish Ganda Ganda Records. God will never forsake you, king. Eazee."

@Sphinx_Lunatic wrote:

"Ghanda Ghanda Records? It's time."

@Sicebi_SA commented:

"All the best on your new journey, Township Counselor."

@blakfur said:

"Now this is sad!!"

@Teekay_tmf wrote:

"Now the hard work starts, all the best in the new Journey Ma-E, you got this."

@LeoStunt17 added:

"MaE, now that you are not signed drop more."

