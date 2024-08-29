Emtee recently addressed the real reason he didn't get to feature on K.O's new song, Too Much

The Skhanda God revealed that he initially wanted Emtee on the song, but it didn't work out; however, Big Hustle suspects K.O didn't like his verse

Mzansi bashed Emtee for trying to stir up some drama and making K.O look like the bad guy

Emtee says K.O's team ignored him after sending his verse. Images: emteethehustla, mrcashtime

Emtee opened up about why he didn't feature in the new K.O song, and his statement ruffled some feathers.

Emtee addresses missed K.O feature

As K.O prepares the release of his highly-anticipated album, he dropped another hit following his single, Let Me Cook, with Maglera Doe Boy.

This time, the Skhanda God reunited with Nasty C on Too Much, a high-energy hit that's already shooting up the music charts less than a month since its release.

In a video, K.O spoke about the song and revealed that he initially wanted to feature Emtee; however, it didn't work out. His label, Universal Music, later organised a collaboration between himself and Nasty:

In response to the statement, Big Hustle appeared taken aback, saying he was ignored after returning his verse:

"For the record, I didn’t decline no feature. I got the beat and recorded, but nobody got back to me. Clearly, they didn’t like the verse, so what do they do? Talk sideways and discrediting me."

This wouldn't be the first time Emtee landed in drama over a collaboration. Briefly News spoke to Priddy Ugly about his experience being blue-ticked by Big Hustle while recording the DUST album:

"I waited a few weeks, we had spoken over the phone and WhatsApp. I waited a couple of weeks, if not months for him, but we had to move on."

Mzansi reacts to Emtee's comments

Netizens were not hearing it this time around and called out Big Hustle for trying to stir up drama:

histriey said:

"He never said you declined the feature, he said it didn't come through for whatever reason! Maybe you're right, bro. Maybe he didn't like the verse, but he never said you declined the feature."

Thembel37468511 defended K.O:

"@MrCashtime never said you declined the feature, he simply said it didn't come through for whatever reason."

PapieJacobson corrected Emtee:

"Nobody said you declined; he said it didn't work out."

blakfur bashed Emtee:

"Nobody discredited you; you discredited yourself! Stop it with that victim mentality and man up!"

papaswagger1010 wrote:

"I hope K.O doesn’t entertain this."

PeaceMagents04 posted:

"Lol, this man is stirring up conflict."

