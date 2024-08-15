SA Rappers Nasty C and K.O Talk About Their Collaboration With Skhandaworld ‘Too Much’
- K.O and Nasty C have collaborated on a new song, Too Much, marking their first joint project in almost a decade since Bang Out by DJ Vigilante
- The song is expected to be a significant moment in the Mzansi hip-hop industry, combining K.O's energetic flair with Nasty C's lyrical depth
- Nasty C shared that his verses in Too Much reflect on his relationship with his baby mama, Sammie Heavens, and the privileges his son Oliver enjoys through his fame
Top South African rappers K.O. and Nasty C. have collaborated on a new song almost a decade after their last collaboration. The stars recently gave a detailed explanation of the inspiration for their hit, Too Much.
K.O and Nasty C shared details about their song Too Much
The Mzansi hip-hop industry is about to be set on fire with K.O and Nasty C's latest collaboration, Too Much. The stars who have released timeless classics like SMA and SETE shared more details about what inspired their song.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, K.O said although they last collaborated on Bang Out by DJ Vigilante, this song will mark a significant moment in the hip-hop industry. He said:
"This collaboration is a significant moment in the country's hip-hop, combining the lyrical depth of Nasty C with my energetic flair. The last time our fans saw us collaborate was on DJ Vigilante's song Bang Out almost a decade ago."
Nasty C, real name Ntokozo Ngcobo, shared the same sentiments with K.O. The Mrs Me rapper noted that his verses on the song speak about his relationship with his baby mama, Sammie Heavens, and some of the privileges he has afforded his son Oliver through fame and notoriety.
