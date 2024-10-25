South African PR specialist and HHP's wife Lerato Sengadi remembered her husband on his death anniversary

The star shared a heartwarming message on her Instagram page about her late husband

Lerato paired the remembrance with a picture of the late hip hop star HHP on her social media page

Lerato Sengadi paid tribute to her husband HHP. Image: @leratolicious1

The South African PR specialist and wife of the late hip hop legend HHP has shared a heartwarming message in tribute to her husband.

Lerato Sengadi marks 6th death anniversary of HHP

South African media personality and PR specialist Lerato Sengadi again remembered her late husband, hip-hop legend HHP, on his sixth death anniversary.

Sengadi has never missed a year without sharing a heartwarming message about her late husband and how much she still loves and adores him, ensuring his legacy is kept alive.

Lerato recently shared a heartwarming message with a picture of the late rapper on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

"The world changes, revolutionaries die and the children forget… - @thandiswamazwai. We will never, ever, EVER forget you Motho!!! I’m gonna keep making sure of that. 24 October, the day my life changed forever. But what I know for sure is Motho is beyond proud of me…on every level! Not all battles are visible and neither are the victories. JABBA FOREVER!"

See the post below:

Fans react to Lerato's message

Shortly after she shared the post, some of her fans and followers reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

melanin_toodark wrote:

"People won’t remember HHP for Music & Lights any more – they’re going to remember me for reminding them that they have to do something for someone else."

theeboolew_lew said:

"You're such a force of strength, rich aunty. Love all over."

thatsbahle commented:

"I’ll never forget when he came to big brother, you have indeed made him proud."

tshepiso_mahlangu replied:

"Forever Jabbaman."

kanyemang responded:

"Grief nhe…it’s something else."

abbyshazz mentioned:

"Fly high Jabba man."

