PR Specialist Lerato Sengadi Remembers Her Husby HHP on Death Anniversary: “My Life Changed Forever”
- South African PR specialist and HHP's wife Lerato Sengadi remembered her husband on his death anniversary
- The star shared a heartwarming message on her Instagram page about her late husband
- Lerato paired the remembrance with a picture of the late hip hop star HHP on her social media page
The South African PR specialist and wife of the late hip hop legend HHP has shared a heartwarming message in tribute to her husband.
Lerato Sengadi marks 6th death anniversary of HHP
South African media personality and PR specialist Lerato Sengadi again remembered her late husband, hip-hop legend HHP, on his sixth death anniversary.
Sengadi has never missed a year without sharing a heartwarming message about her late husband and how much she still loves and adores him, ensuring his legacy is kept alive.
Lerato recently shared a heartwarming message with a picture of the late rapper on her Instagram page.
She wrote:
"The world changes, revolutionaries die and the children forget… - @thandiswamazwai. We will never, ever, EVER forget you Motho!!! I’m gonna keep making sure of that. 24 October, the day my life changed forever. But what I know for sure is Motho is beyond proud of me…on every level! Not all battles are visible and neither are the victories. JABBA FOREVER!"
See the post below:
Fans react to Lerato's message
Shortly after she shared the post, some of her fans and followers reacted to it. See some of the comments below:
melanin_toodark wrote:
"People won’t remember HHP for Music & Lights any more – they’re going to remember me for reminding them that they have to do something for someone else."
theeboolew_lew said:
"You're such a force of strength, rich aunty. Love all over."
thatsbahle commented:
"I’ll never forget when he came to big brother, you have indeed made him proud."
tshepiso_mahlangu replied:
"Forever Jabbaman."
kanyemang responded:
"Grief nhe…it’s something else."
abbyshazz mentioned:
"Fly high Jabba man."
