SABC 2 has announced that it has brought back Vetkoekpaleis as a show that will replace 7de Laan

The final episode of 7de Laan will air on 26 December 2023, and taking its place is an old episode of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago

After making the announcement, netizens were disappointed with this decision, with some opting for re-runs of 7de Laan instead

As the curtains draw to a close for 7de Laan, SABC 2, which has been the home of the celebrated Afrikaans series, has announced its replacement.

A golden oldie will take 7de Laan's place

Taking to X on 21 December, SABC 2 shared that the 90's show Vetkoekpaleis will take over 7de Laan's slot.

The last ever episode of 7de Laan is scheduled to air on 26 December 2023. From the 27th, viewers can feast on the old show at 6 pm.

"SABC2 announces Vetkoekpaleis as the replacement for long-running soapie 7de Laan from the 27th of December 2023, taking over the 6 pm slot. 7de Laan will air for the last time on the 26th of December 2023 after 24 seasons."

Mzansi shares their thoughts on this decision

After making the announcement, netizens were disappointed with this decision, with some opting for re-runs of 7De Laan instead. Here are some of the disappointed viewer's reactions.

@kait_203 asked:

"Why can’t you just rerun 7de Laan from Season 1?"

@RatoMohale laughed:

"Lol, wow!"

@24Sicarios asked:

"Is Worsie still there?"

@JOELWIL23372565 expressed

"So it’s official! soooooo, our loyalty and viewership to SABC meant nothing? No fresh ideas or anything like that, but you made a decision which wasn’t easy and well thought out to cancel 7de Laan."

Fans tried to protest outside SABC after 7de Laan cancellation

In a previous report from Briefly News, fans of the cancelled SABC 2 series 7de Laan had planned a protest outside the SABC offices in an attempt to convince the broadcaster to revoke their decision to cancel it.

Viewers even created a petition to try and stop the broadcaster from going ahead with their plans to take the show off-air.

