Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine are allegedly dating, with sources claiming they've been together for months, though they prefer to keep their relationship private

Friends say the two share a love for music and make a great couple, but Gigi denied the dating rumours, stating they are just friends

Gigi clarified that she and Sizwe have been collaborating on her new single Come Out

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular South African musicians Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine, also known as Reason, are allegedly dating. The stars have reportedly been seeing each other for months.

SA Rappers Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine are reportedly dating. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Gigi Lamayne allegedly dating Sizwe Alakine

We have a new couple in the Mzansi showbiz industry. Top rappers Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine allegedly found love in each other's arms.

Sources close to the couple confirmed the news to ZiMoja, saying the stars have been together for a few months. Although the two have kept their romance hush-hush, they are happy together. The source said:

"They are both private people and do not want their relationship to be out there. For now, they will not publicly admit to being in a relationship."

Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine enjoy the same things

As musicians, it's not surprising that Sizwe and Gigi love music and get along well. The stars' friends said they get along well and have been making great music together.

However, the Mashonisa hitmaker poured cold water on the dating allegations, revealing they were just friends. She said they have been working on her new banger, Come Out.

"We are not dating; we are friends, and we have been working together on my latest project, my single, Come Out. We are just good friends."

SA shows love to Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly are undoubtedly one of the country's power couples. The stunning stars recently stepped out looking exquisite in matching outfits.

The Molois recently dressed up and went out to play with other kids. The couple has been commended for standing the test of time despite the drama in the entertainment industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News