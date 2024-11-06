An Orlando Pirates star has offered some words of encouragement to a Kaizer Chiefs youngster after his club's disgraceful defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns

The Glamour Boys were knocked out of the Carling Cup competition after a 4-0 loss to Masandawana in the quarter-final stage at the FNB Stadium

The wonderful gesture shown by the Buccaneers' player drew different opinions from local fans on social media platform, X

Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi has showed support to Kaizer Chiefs player Mfundo Vilakazi after Amakhosi's 4-0 loss against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout quarter-finals on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

Vilakazi started the game on the bench and came on in the second half but could not prevent his team from losing against the Brazilians.

The Kaizer Chiefs youngster left the stadium dejected after the final whistle, as he couldn't help his team achieve their desired result.

Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanyanyi shows support to youngster Mfundo Vilakazi after Kaizer Chiefs' 4-0 defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Maswanganyi consoles Vilakazi after Sundowns' loss

According to Afrik-Foot, Maswanganyi put Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs rivalry aside as he took to his official Instagram page to console Vilakazi after the disgraceful defeat against Sundowns.

"Kuzolunga njayam khululeka [it's going to be fine, my brother, don't stress]," the Orlando Pirates star wrote on Instagram with a picture of Vilakazi.

Reactions as Maswanganyi consoles Vilakazi after Sundowns' loss

MaerroNxumalo commented:

"I wish this boy one day can force a move to another team where he will shine and be protected."

MthWelcome said:

"Hayi Lere also cried after missing a penalty against Jwaneng now he win finals for us. Cristiano Ronaldo is still crying at 38. Allow players to be humans, Sundown tortured this boys."

mzwaMGZ shared:

"Growing up, CHIEFS and PIRATES were not even rivals, they were ENEMIES... All this lovey dovey is because of Downs dominance...they need each other to stop Sundowns. If Sundowns didn't rise up, Chiefs and Pirates would still be ENEMIES."

ShogoaThabo reacted:

"I love what Tito is doing ❤️❤️❤️"

CMdokies implied:

"Imagine calling out Tito even tagging Orlando Pirates to reprimand him for giving words of encouragement to Mfundo."

Nabi hails Kaizer Chiefs youngsters

