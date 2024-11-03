Nabi Hails Kaizer Chiefs Youngsters, Explains How They Can Perform Better

Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi has shared his opinion on some of the youngsters in Kaizer Chiefs' squad this season

The former Al-Ahly Benghazi head coach explains why the young players are important to the Glamour Boys team despite recent poor results

Four of Kaizer Chiefs' academy products who graduated into the first team have been a regular under Nabi this season

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has hailed some of the youngsters he has at his disposal at Amakhosi this season.

The Tunisian manager believes there's a core group of young players at Kaizer Chiefs, which will, in turn, yield positive results for the Glamour Boys.

The former AS Rabat coach has worked with some youngsters at the club this season, with Mfundo Vilakazi, Mduduzi Shabalala, Samkelo Zwane, and Wandile Duba being regulars on his team during this campaign.

Nabi hails Kaizer Chiefs youngsters.

According to iDiskiTimes, Nabi said the likes of Zwane, Vilakazi, Duba, Ngcobo, and Shabalala are capital investments for Kaizer Chiefs, but there's something the team lacked that will help them grow.

The former Young Africans manager believes adding experienced players to Kaizer Chiefs' squad will help the youngster grow and perform better than they are doing.

"Zwane, Vilakazi, Duba, Ngcobo, Shabalala, these players are capital [investments] for Kaizer Chiefs," he said.

"They are significant capital, which says that we must complete the team with players of experience and quality to make even the youngsters grow with them and make Chiefs reach better places.

"It doesn't mean we want to put them aside and replace them but to come in and compete and make a good balance in the team."

Kaizer Chiefs might need to add some experienced players to their squad in the January transfer window, with the youngster struggling to do the job all alone.

Nabi explains why Chiefs lost to Sundowns

