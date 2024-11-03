Kaizer Chiefs' good start this season has been ruined by their recent performances in the league and cup games.

The Glamour Boys began the season with two wins but slumped to a defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns in the league and now in the Carling Knockout quarter-finals.

After five games, Kaizer Chiefs are eighth on the PSL table, 11 points behind league leaders Orlando Pirates.

Nasreddine Nabi told to sign two experienced players for Kaizer Chiefs in the January transfer window. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Players Kaizer Chiefs need to sign in January

Kaizer Chiefs have been told to sign some experienced players after their 4-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout Cup.

Sports Journalist Uche Anuma advised Nasreddine Nabi to invest in experienced players in the January transfer window.

"To be sincere, the first two games Kaizer Chiefs won covered some aspect the club didn't fix during the summer transfer window," he said.

"While fans were celebrating the team's resurgence, Nabi kept clamouring that he needed a new striker, a winger and a midfielder, but the two back-to-back wins cleared the eyes of the board off those needs.

"Chiefs loss to Sundowns in the league was not because the coach was not good, but the difference in quality of players was at play that day."

The football analyst named some players Nabi needs to sign in the January transfer window to revive Kaizer Chiefs' season.

"Bongani Zungu has been free since leaving Sundowns at the end of last season; Chiefs need a player like that in their team, which will be a lot of help for Zwane, who is still developing," he added.

"Edson Castillo has been ruled out for five months, and I don't know why they are still delaying their approach for Zungu. They need to act fast because they need him in their midfield. Maart and Blom are not helping matters.

"Kaizer Chiefs have funds to invest in experienced players; there's Lebo Mothiba, who's still without a club.

"If they can add those two experienced players to their young squad, they can resurrect their season and finish in the top four."

