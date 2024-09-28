Kaizer Chiefs fans will be left fuming after a late disallowed goal cost them a point in their much-anticipated clash against Mamelodi Sundowns

The PSL champions beat their fierce rivals 2-1 in front of a packed FNB Stadium through goals from Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners

Local football fans questioned the referees' decision on social media while they also appreciated the quality displayed by both sides

In a hotly contested match on Saturday, 28 September 2024, PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns edged out a 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs.

The much-anticipated match lived up to expectations as both sets of players gave their all in front of a packed FNB stadium, but in the end, Sundowns gained three valuable points.

With the last kick of the match, Chiefs equalised, but the referee ruled it offside after he judged defender Amakhosi Inacio Miguel to have committed a foul in the build-up.

Amakhosi fans were the first to celebrate after winger Ranga Chivariro took advantage of sloppy defending to edge Chiefs ahead in the ninth minute to score his second goal in a week.

Following the opener, Chiefs looked dangerous yet failed to add to their advantage despite excellent work from Mduduzi Tshabalala, Chivariro and Gaston Sirino.

Mamelodi Sundowns sucker punched Chiefs

While Chiefs got off to a better start than their rivals, the PSL champions proved their big-match mentality by scoring two quick goals to stun the passionate Amakhosi supporters.

Lucas Ribeiro expertly finished a well-worked move to find the equaliser in the 31st minute before fellow SAFJA award nominee Iqraam Rayners added a second six minutes later.

Following Rayners' goal, Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi was outraged on the sidelines, calling for offside in the build-up to the goal, but his bellowing was brushed aside.

Chiefs had chances

Near misses littered the match until the final whistle, and Chiefs will rue missed chances, including an Edson Castillo header that Ronwen Williams instinctively saved.

Chivariro also had chances to earn Chiefs a victory, but the winger failed to convert, and he felt Mosa Lebusa handled his 70th-minute shot on the line.

Amakhosi continued to find an equaliser, and Castillo once again forced a good save from Lev Yashin Trophy nominee Williams.

Nabi's side finished the more dangerous of the two, but good defending and poor shot selection left them without points at the FNB Stadium.

Chiefs fans are unhappy

Amakhosi supporters expressed their anger on social media, feeling that the Soweto side was robbed at the last minute of the match.

Xristo_N is trying to stay calm:

"As a Kaizer Chiefs fan, I am trying to contain myself from all the noise because I know we are very dangerous."

I_Know_Ball4K was upset:

"This fine is worth it. Should've thrown more things."

GI_Irvin was upset:

"We were playing against the referee boys. You did well!!!!"

Tumi__Joy blasted the referee:

"You have to use Motsepe money to beat us; we were clearly better."

Ezb_classic was shocked:

"How can I explain this defeat to my friends? Amakhosi, what happened."

Mamelodi Sundowns coach talks his way out of a ticket

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela was seen on a viral video speaking his way out of a speeding ticket in Johannesburg.

The video showed Komphela being pulled over in a matte black R3 million Lamborghini, and despite not wearing a seatbelt, he was greeted with smiles and asked for 'motivation'.

