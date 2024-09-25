Five PSL stars have been named for the South African Football Journalist Association Footballer of the Season Award

Ronwen Williams, Patrick Maswanganyi, Teboho Mokoena, Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners have been shortlisted for the award that will be announced on Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Local football fans backed their favourites on social media, with Williams, Maswanganyi and Rayners emerging as the frontrunners

Four Mamelodi Sundowns stars have been named nominees for the South African Football Journalist Association (SAFJA) Footballer of the Season.

Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi is the only player not from Masandawana on the SAFJA list, that includes Ronwen Williams, Lucas Ribeiro, Teboho Mokoena, and Iqraam Rayners.

Fans are convinced Patrick Maswanganyi and Ronwen Williams are the favourites for the SAFJA award. Image: Richard Pelham/FIFA and MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Maswanganyi, who said he idolises PSL legend Teko Modise, is the current PSL Players Player of the Year, while Williams won the league's top prize and the goalkeeper award.

Mamelodi Sundowns players dominate the list

The SAFJA Footballer of the Season nominees were named in the tweet below:

The SAFJA nomination is another accolade for Williams, who was nominated for a Ballon d'Or Award while Ribeiro and Mokoena helped Sundowns win the PSL title last season.

Striker Rayners was the shining star in an impressive Stellenbosch FC side last season and has since hit the ground running after joining Sundowns this season.

Fans picked their favourites

Local football fans picked the winner on social media, with Williams, Maswanganyi and Rayners emerging as the favourites ahead of the announcement on Tuesday, 15 October 2024.

Leo Leo backed Maswanganyi:

"Tito did a lot last season. He deserves it."

Bolejo Modise is a fan of Williams:

"If not Williams, then I don't know."

Charles Montja backed his favourite:

"Lucas Ribero deserves it."

Mfan-Pinnee UTshegofatso-Rsa has no doubt who should win:

"Ronwen Williams deserves it more than everyone, and I think they're just following protocol by nominating the other guys."

Muimeleli Rampamba is a Downs fan:

"All four Sundowns players deserve it. The other one, I don't know what he is doing in this list."

Mercy Villa Mhlekazi does not rate Maswanganyi:

"I am asking myself what makes people believe that Tito did more than Rayners."

Ayas WabaThembu Nkonjane disagrees about Williams:

"Only non-thinkers would say Williams deserves it the most. Williams never deserved even the footballer of the season."

Introverted Kidd picked their favourites:

"Rayners, Williams, Tito. That's my top three."

Mziwethu Mbotho is a fan of Maswanganyi:

"Good luck, TITO."

Aph Iwe Mncwango backed Rayners:

"Rayners."

