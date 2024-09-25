An Orlando Pirates Star Says He Wanted To Be Just Like a PSL Legend
- Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi said he idolised Teko Modise when he was younger and wanted to be just like him.
- The playmaker said he was a fan of the former Pirates star, saying Modise played a massive role in his life
- Fans acknowledged Maswanganyi's admiration for Modise on social media, but they felt the player could learn more from the PSL legend
Playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi said Orlando Pirates legend Teko Modise was his childhood hero.
The Pirates star said he would copy the former Mzansi legend but still tried to express his individuality.
Last season, Maswanaganyi was named the Players' Player of the Year and this season, he was handed the iconic number 10 jersey for Pirates during the CAF Champions League.
Patrick Maswanganyi idolised Teko Modise
Maswanganyi speaks about Modise in the tweet below:
According to iDiski Times, Maswanganyi said he admired Modise after their dominant 3-0 victory over Polokwane City on Tuesday, 24 September 2024.
Maswanganyi said:
"I always tried to copy him [Modise], but we are different people, and I have to be myself sometimes, but he played a big role in my life, so I had to adjust and try to be like him, so yeah."
Fans want Maswanganyi to learn from his idol
Local football fans said on social media that Maswanganyi must learn more from his idol after recently being criticised for showboating.
Phine-k PK Maffino admires Maswanganyi:
"And most PSL players appreciate and like what he's doing as they voted for him as Player's Player of the Year."
Lucky Lepoo respects Modise:
“The Navigator, Teko Modise.”
Bongani Ngwenya took note of Maswanganyi:
"He said on national TV that his role model is Teko Modise, and he even alluded that he loves Modise's fashion sense."
Nzimani Nzie Mpayipheli says the player must show more respect:
"Teko was never disrespectful like you, boi; learn the right things from him."
Albert Halahala said Maswanganyi must up his game:
"He must stop playing street ball."
Junior Khanye is pessimistic about Orlando Pirates
As Briefly News reported, former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye said Orlando Pirates will struggle in the CAF Champions League.
The former winger said he was not impressed by the Soweto giants and questioned the quality of both the players and coach Jose Riveiro.
