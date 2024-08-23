Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi said he is honoured to wear the number 10 jersey in the CAF Champions League match against Disciples FC on Friday, 23 August 2024

The talented 26-year-old midfielder will wear the iconic jersey once worn by club legend Jomo Somo

Local football fans wished Maswanganyi luck on social media, saying the star deserves to have the iconic number on his back

Midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi said he is honoured to wear the number 10 jersey for Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League.

The jersey number is retired at Pirates in the PSL, but for CAF competitions, teams must register a squad numbered 1-30, making the number available.

Patrick Maswanganyi hopes to live up to the expectation of an iconic jersey number. Image: titogram.10.

Pirates will face Madagascar side Disciples FC in the preliminary second-leg match on Friday, 23 August 2024, after a goalless draw in the first leg and coach José Riveiro is prepared for the match.

Patrick Maswanganyi is excited

Maswanganyi speaks about wearing the number 10 jersey in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, the 26-year-old midfielder was honoured to wear the iconic jersey and reminded of his boyhood idol, Luis Figo, who donned 10 for Real Madrid.

Maswanganyi said:

“It means a lot, honestly, not only to me but also to my family, friends and especially those who look up to me. I don’t see this as just a number because, for Orlando Pirates, the number 10 jersey holds a very special place in the history of this organisation. But having said that, we have work to do on Friday. As a team, we are focused on ensuring we get what we desire and move to the next round.”

Fans say Maswanganyi deserves the jersey

Local football fans said on social media that Maswanganyi deserves to wear the iconic jersey and must remember who wore it before him.

Luvo Tiwani is a fan of Maswanganyi:

“Midfielder of the season.”

Terrence Knee Deep Motaung says the jersey must be honoured:

“Remember whose jersey that was.”

Nkosinathi NattyNyc Mkhwanazi admires the star:

“Left-footed number 10.”

Pøï Skhøtīgēr backs Maswanganyi:

“You should deliver today.”

Marua Selemo is a fan:

“He deserves it.”

