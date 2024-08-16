Several PSL clubs have paid respect to their former stars by retiring squad numbers either due to their career or posthumously

In the past, squad numbers represented a player's position on the football pitch, but in the modern game, players often express their creativity when selecting their jersey numbers.

While players can choose their squad numbers, certain clubs in the PSL have opted to retire specific jerseys to honour past legends or posthumously.

Squad numbers can be retired in the PSL; however, in CAF competitions, clubs must register a squad numbered from 1 to 30, meaning retired numbers will be available.

Squad numbers retired at PSL clubs

1 - Senzo Meyiwa (Orlando Pirates)

Pirates retired the number one jersey after the tragic death of goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa in October 2014.

The 30-year-old passed away after being shot in a home burglary in Vosloorus, and the Soweto giants decided to honour the first-choice shot-stopper at both the club and Bafana Bafana.

10 - Jomo Sono (Orlando Pirates)

The Mzansi legend Jomo Sono enjoyed a stellar career during two spells at Orlando Pirates and clubs in the United States of America in the 1970s and 1980s.

Pirates retired the number 10 jersey in the PSL to honour his contributions to local football, while Patrick Maswanganyi will wear it in the CAF Champions League next season.

13 - Clifford Moleko (Orlando Pirates)

The number 13 jersey is another number that was retired at Pirates posthumously after Clifford Moleko died in a car accident in 1998.

The talented midfielder passed away on the way to the Johannesburg Airport while on loan at former Cape Town side Seven Stars.

15 - Doctor Khumalo (Kaizer Chiefs)

Doctor Khumalo, named by local fans as the greatest Mzansi midfielder of all time, played most of his career for Amakhosi before retiring in 2004.

Since then, the Soweto giants have honoured the player's career by retiring the number 15 jersey due to his impact in 397 appearances for the club.

16 - Anele Ngcongca (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The number 16 jersey was retired at Mamelodi Sundowns after Anele Ngcongca died after a car accident in November 2020.

After nine years at Belgian side Genk, the defender enjoyed a successful stint at Sundowns, winning five major titles since 2016.

20 - Howard Freese (Kaizer Chiefs)

In 2021, Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung announced the decision to honour former captain Howard Freese's number 20 jersey.

The decision was made after Freese donated iconic jerseys he and fellow legends had worn back to the club.

22 - Lesley Manyathela (Orlando Pirates)

Sadly, the number 22 is another jersey number retired at Pirates posthumously after Lesley Manyathela died following a car accident in 2003.

The 22-year-old passed away as the PSL's Golden Boot Award winner and was also on the verge of a transfer to French side Olympique Lyon.

25 - Oshwin Andries (Stellies)

The Winelands side retired the number 25 jersey after the tragic loss of Oshwin Andries during a stabbing incident in 2023, just a few weeks short of his 20th birthday.

Since his passing, Stellenbosch retired his squad number and launched the U-11 Oshwin Andries Memorial Festival in his hometown, Klapmuts.

26 Luke Fleurs (Kaizer Chiefs)

Following Luke Fleurs' tragic death in April 2024, Amakhosi retired the number 26 jersey despite the 24-year-old still having to debut for the club.

Fleurs, a former SuperSport United defender, passed away in a hijacking incident at a petrol station in Florida, Johannesburg, sending shockwaves across the local football scene.

