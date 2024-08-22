Veteran youth coach Farouk Khan said Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi still dreams of playing overseas

The 26-year-old spent two years in Portugal before returning to Mzansi in 2022, and Khan believes the midfielder can earn a second chance overseas

Local football fans praised Maswanganyi on social media, however, they felt the player's future lies in Mzansi

Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi could return to Europe, said celebrated Mzansi coach Farouk Khan.

The 26-year-old Pirates midfielder enjoyed a stellar campaign last season and has been tipped by his former youth coach to play overseas once again.

Patrick Maswanganyi still has dreams of playing overseas. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP and Richard Pelham/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Maswanganyi, praised by Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo, spent two years in Portugal before moving to SuperSport United in 2022 before playing for Pirates last season.

Patrick Maswanganyi is backed for a return to Europe

Khan speaks about Maswanganyi in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Khan said Maswanganyi should consider another European destination the second time around.

Khan said:

"Sometimes it is better to go to Sweden, Denmark or Belgium. Chances of playing there would be greater than they would be in Portugal. But because Portugal is the country that showcases talent in Europe, sometimes you have to choose between going there and Belgium because that is where most players start before going to the big leagues in Europe.

Fans predict Maswanganyi's future

Local football fans took to social media saying that Maswanganyi, urged to remain focused, will stay in South Africa.

Criag S'bongile gave a few suggestions:

"It is too late unless he moves to Belgium or Kosova."

Siyabonga Zondo says Maswanganyi will stay:

"And it will always be a dream."

Emmanuel Serapelo praised Jose Riveiro:

"Riveiro improved him. So big up to Riveiro, guys."

Njabulo Shugulugu Mnangwagwa says the player has a problem:

"He is a good player, but his attitude will destroy him. He got no respect at all."

Mido Nhlaka Gee Morena does not rate the star highly:

"He is talented, but not that much. He is an ordinary player."

Glasgow Rangers show interest in Orlando Pirates star

As reported by Briefly News, Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers have reportedly shown an interest in Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng.

After a breakthrough season at the Soweto giants, the teen sensation has attracted interest from several overseas clubs.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News