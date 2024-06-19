Patrick Maswanganyi must focus on his game, said Orlando Pirates legend Alfred 'Shakes' Gwabeni

The Pirates attacker failed to make the final cut for the PSL Player of the Season Award, which will be announced on Sunday, 23 June 2024

Fans took to social media to say Masawanganyi deserved to be named for the award, while others said he did not deserve the accolade

Orlando Pirates star Patrick Masawanganyi must ignore not being named for the PSL Player of the Season Award and focus on his game, said club legend Alfred 'Shakes; Gwabeni.

The star, admired by former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye, enjoyed a stellar season for Pirates but failed to make the cut for the top award.

Alfred 'Shakes' Gwabeni praised Patrick Maswanganyi

Gwabeni offered support to Maswanganyi in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Gwabeni said Maswanganyi must take solace in his performances last season and ignore not being named for the top PSL prize.

Gwabeni said:

"He is a quality player and has done well for the club; that's what should matter to him. He had a really good season."

Fans backed Maswanganyi

Local football fans took to social media to praise Maswanganyi, who was nominated for the PSL Players' Player of the Season Award.

Musa Maphanga said Maswanganyi did not deserve the award:

"He didn't deserve to be Player of the Season."

Firstman Thunda offered some advice:

"Just focus on your playing skills."

Sbonelo Den praised Masawanganyi:

"Tito, all da way. Look at the stats."

King George is a fan:

"Maestro, this one."

Matshwele Thebeitsile backed the star:

"He is strong."

Legend Doctor Khumalo gave high praise to Patrick Masawanganyi

As Briefly News reported, Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo said Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi is the best player Mzansi has ever produced.

The Bafana legend described the 26-year-old as the greatest player ever produced in South Africa after a stellar season for Pirates.

