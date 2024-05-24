Mamelodi Sundowns players could walk away from the PSL awards with their hands full after earning six nominations in the seven categories for league excellence

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and coach Rhulani Mokwena are favourites to win their respective awards, while Tebhoho Mokoena and Grant Kekana were also nominated

Local football fans took to social media to voice their views on the nominations, while many have made their predictions

Mamelodi Sundowns duo Rhulani Mokwena and Ronwen Williiams are nominated for top PSL Awards. Image: Coach_rulani@Twitter and Ronwen30@Instagram

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and Rhulani Mokwena lead the way for Mamelodi Sundowns as they dominated the PSL Awards nominees.

The PSL Awards nominations were released on Friday, 24 May 2024, and Golden Glove Award winner Williams has been nominated alongside Mokwena, Grant Kekana and Teboho Mokoena.

Ronwen Williams says Mamelodi Sundowns deserves awards

The PSL announced the nominations via their Twitter (X) page:

Speaking to Briefly News, Williams said Downs' dominance in the awards nominations has come as no surprise, as they have excelled this season.

Williams said:

"It's been an amazing season, especially in the league. We have been nothing short of great and amazing throughout the season. Our consistency, relentlessness, brotherhood, and fighting spirit have been key. We fully deserve it."

PSL Awards nominations:

Footballer of the season: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns); Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC); Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Players' Player of the Year: Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates); Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC); Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Coach of the Season: Steve Barker (Stellenbosch FC); Rhulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns); Jose Riveiro (Orlando Pirates)

Goalkeeper of the Season: Badra Sangare (Sekhukhune United); Sage Stephens (Stellenbosch FC); Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defender of the Season: Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns); Deano Van Rooyen (Stellenbosch FC); Tapelo Xoki (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielder of the Season: Sanele Barns (Richards Bay); Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates); Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC)

Young Player of the Season: Shandre Campbell (SuperSport United); Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates); Ime Okon (SuperSport United)

Fans pick their favourites

Local football fans took to social media to make their selections for the awards, while some noted a few absentees such as PSL Golden Boot favourite Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates.

Minenhle Minnie Mangaliso says Williams deserves the award:

"These nominees are not make sure. But Williams deserves every award; he has been there since day one."

Thulani Xhamela Krawe backs the Downs:

"Sundowns players deserve every single award. They've been working hard throughout the season."

Noxolo Mlangeni is missing a name:

"Where is Mabasa!?"

Bongi's Tour Guid Mathenjwa backs Barker for coach award:

"Steve Barker all the way."

Tshishudu ZA says Mokwena is the top coach:

"Coach Rhulani deserves to win, but he's surrounded by negativity and criticism."

