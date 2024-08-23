Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro expects a strong showing from his team in the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary match against Madagascar side Disciples

The game on Friday, 23 August 2024, follows a 0-0 draw in the first leg, and Riveiro said the competition is on a different level compared to the PSL

Local football fans backed Pirates to win over social media, saying Riveiro has the right attitude heading into the match

Spanish coach José Riveiro said Orlando Pirates must be prepared to advance to the next round of the CAF Champions League, as the tournament has many challenges.

The Soweto club played to an unconvincing goalless draw against Madagascar side Disciples in the first leg and will host the side in the second leg on Friday, 23 August 2024.

Rivierio said the club, which recently signed Deano van Rooyen, will have overcome a few obstacles to progress in the continental competition.

José Riveiro acknowledges the CAF Champions League

Rivieiro opens up about the CAF Champions League in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, the Spanish coach said the side will look to impress doubting fans, including former player Benedict Vilakazi.

Riveiro said:

"It's a difficult competition that I know, and the players know it even more than in the PSL, and to succeed in this competition, it belongs to our capacity to adapt to many circumstances and scenarios that you will find when you are abroad. Unexpected situations and difficult conditions in terms of the surfaces that you find, approach from the opponent, and sometimes the lack of information about the opponent."

Fans back Riveiro

Local football fans backed Riveiro on social media, saying the Soweto giants have all the tools to beat Disciples.

Lungile Mthembo backs Pirates to win:

"Orlando Pirates is going to win this game, guys."

Daniel Lesiba Seoke is a Disciples fan:

"Disciples are a very strong, that's my team. I have been following them>"

Vukosi Mgiba supports Riveiro:

"The Spanish guitar has spoken."

Thulani Croc-pit Ngwenya admires the coach:

"He's honest, I like that."

Pedro Hita hopes for the best:

"All the best to you and your team, coach."

