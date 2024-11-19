A South African international has compared Kaizer Chiefs' Nasreddine Nabi and the Bafana Bafana manager Hugo Broos in a recent interview

Bafana Bafana will be in action in the last 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Sudan in Cape Town on Tuesday evening

The Kaizer Chiefs star admitted that he has benefitted from both coaches as he continues to be a regular in the South African national team

South African international Rushwin Dortley has noted the similarities between Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi and Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

The former Cape Town Spurs star has been a regular in the South African national team since joining Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the season. His performance at the COSAFA Cup played a huge role in this.

The 22-year-old is one of the best defenders in the Premier Soccer League this season, and his form hasn't gone unnoticed by both coaches.

Dortley shares what Broos and Nabi have in common

In an interview ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Sudan, Dortley, as per iDiskiTimes, unveils what his club coach Nabi and his national team mentor Boss have in common.

The South African defender believes both coaches share the same playing style, which has helped him develop as a player.

"I've learned a lot from my club coach, coach Nasreddine Nabi," the Kaizer Chiefs star said.

"His style of play that's the way I want to play. It's the way I like to play, and coach Nabi is the exact same thing, so I've quickly adapted to his style of play.

"I think [with] coach Hugo Broos it's a similar thing – the way they want to play, the way they want to do things, that's why it's been easy for me to adapt Hugo Broos."

South Africa will hope to keep a perfect record in the qualifying series when they face the Bright Stars later today (November 19).

