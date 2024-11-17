3 PSL Youngsters Who Deserve a Move to Europe Next Summer

The Premier Soccer League is known for producing top players, and in recent times, youngsters have been graduating from the club's academy into the first team.

Relebohile Mofokeng's performance last season for Orlando Pirates surprised most local fans, and he continued in the same vein this campaign.

There were times when fans felt the only thing hindering the Bafana Bafana star was his location, as he could compete with other youngsters globally.

3 PSL youngsters who deserve a move to Europe

Sports Journalist and a lover of the South African league, Uche Anuma, handpicked three youngsters in the Premier Soccer League that he feels deserve a big move to Europe next summer.

"Relebohile Mofokeng is arguably the best youngster in the PSL and has been delivering for Pirates since he was a teenager last season," he said.

"I know many Pirates fans will not like me for saying this, but Rele and Nkota deserve to move to Europe as early as next summer if possible.

"They are so mature in the way they play. Their decision-making and technicality is top-notch.

"I see them doing wonders if they eventually get a big move to Europe."

The football analyst also mentioned Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mfundo Vilakazi as one of the PSL stars who could earn a move to Europe.

"Vilakazi is another player who interests me so much," he added.

"I love how Nasreddine Nabi has been easing him to the Kaizer Chiefs team this season. He's one of the South African youngsters who can make it big in Europe.

"I would like to commend PSL for their initiative in creating a competitive reserve team league, the DSTV Diski Challenge. That league is producing gems for top teams in the Betway Premiership and also the South African national team."

