Orlando Pirates forward Relebohile Mofokeng has been compared to Barcelona star Lamine Yamal in a recent interview by a South African fan

The Mzansi football lover explains the only difference between both young footballers making their club and country proud with their performances

The football fan rated the South African international as the best player in the Premier Soccer League this season, and won't swap him for anyone

A South African football fan opened up about the difference between Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng and Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal in a recent interview.

Yamal is rated as one of the best players in the world due to his performances for Barcelona and the Spanish national team, despite being only 17 years old.

The youngster's performance last season earned a place in the top 10 Ballon d'Or rankings and also won the Kopa award as the best under-21 player in the world.

A South African football fan compares Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng and Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal in a recent interview.

Mzansi fan explains the difference between Mofokeng and Yamal

In a recent interview with GOAL, a South African fan was asked if he could swap any player with Mofokeng in the Premier Soccer League.

The Mzansi fan said no before ranking the Bafana Bafana star as the best player in the South African league.

"No, No, Never; at this moment, Mofokeng is the best player in South Africa," he said.

Affirming his point about the Orlando Pirates youngster, the fan went on to compare him to the reigning best youngster in the world, Yamal.

He claimed the location is the only difference between the Barcelona star and Mofokeng.

"The difference between Rele Mofokeng and Lamine Yamal is the location," he added.

