Popular Orlando Pirates player Relebohile Mofokeng bought a new Volkswagen Polo GTI

The sleek car is worth half a million, and the soccer star shared a picture of him fetching it at the dealership

Although some people are proud of him, a lot of people are cautioning him about road safety

Relebohile Mofokeng is the owner of a brand new Volkswagen Polo GTI, valued at over R550 000.

Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng showed off his flashy Polo GTI. Image: @relebohile_ratomo_15

Source: Instagram

Relebohile Mofokeng buys new VW GTI

Just recently, 20-year-old Orlando Pirates player Relebohile Mofokeng bought himself a new Volkswagen Polo GTI. The sleek and popular car is worth R550,000.

@gtconcepts on Instagram shared an image of Mofokeng being handed the car keys to his new baby.

Mzansi congratulates and advises Mofokeng after new purchase

After a picture of the new car was shown, Mzansi took to Instagram to congratulate Mofokeng and also cautioned him about the dangers of driving fast cars.

The VW GTI has a bad reputation among car lovers for being one of the most targeted cars for hijackers. Others warned him about getting too excited behind the wheel and driving beyond the speed limit.

Here are some of the reactions.

Bongani Thulani cautioned:

"Drive safe, boy; fast cars do not give you the right to drive beyond the speed limit."

landile_lushaba shared:

"Do not speed, our boy; enjoy your sports car."

iamt_ebogo shared:

"Boy, be careful of these speeding fast cars. I am sure you can see what is going on."

Shady Junior congratulated:

"Congratulations, my boy. Keep making us proud of you, and we hope your next season will be even better at Orlando Pirates."

Nqobile Mbhele Sompisi advised:

"Congratulations, man; please be safe from criminals and accidents."

nndondeni9 shared:

"Do not forget to go to school, boy, because life doesn't end there. You still have a life after soccer. Be safe. You must pray every day 🙏 and say thank you to the Lord for what he has given you right now."

moabelo_l17 asked:

"Why do they keep buying these fast cars?"

@ApheleleJody exclaimed:

"Not the most wanted car brand by the criminals. Congratulations to him!"

Sphiwe Msimango ties the knot

In a previous report from Briefly News, soccer player Sphiwe Msimago is officially off the market.

The Kaizer Chiefs player revealed that he has paid lobola to his lover, and they are now traditionally married. Fans and followers of the footballer flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

