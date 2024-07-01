Teenage winger Relebohile Mofokeng replicates his pacy style of play with a brand-new Volkswagen Polo GTI

The Orlando Pirates star enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Soweto giants last season and could be heading to Europe

Local netizens took to social media to say the teenager should be careful after he showed off his new R550 000 purchase

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng stunned fans with his new car. Image: Relebohile_ratomo_15

Relebohille Mofokoeng celebrated his breakthrough season with Orlando Pirates by buying himself a brand new Volkswagen Polo GTI, valued at over R550 000.

The teenage Pirates star, who has caught the interest of Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers, showed off his flashy new toy on social media.

Relebohile Mofokeng impresses Mzansi

Mofokeng shows off his new car in the tweet below:

After sharing his post on social media, Mofokeng will hope his career continues to develop, after his current form has impressed local fans and earned him a Bafana Bafana debut.

The 19-year-old scored the winning goal for Orlando Pirates during their 2-1 Nedbank Cup victory over Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

Fans call for caution

Local netizens took to social media to congratulate Mofokeng, and they also said the teenager needs to be careful with his new purchase.

Thulani Umlisa KaJazi Mkhize wishes Mofokeng the best:

"Be safe, boy."

Nqobile Mbhele Sompisi hopes the teenager will be safe:

"Congratulations, man; please be safe from criminals and accidents."

Jojo Waga Morudi is proud:

"Congratulations, last born."

Mbeko Mvanyashe congratulated the star:

"Congratulations to Rebo, and may God keep him safe."

Kabelo Magoleng said Mofokeng deserves to treat himself:

"He deserves it."

Shady Junior backed Mofokeng:

"Congratulations, my boy. Keep making us proud of you, and we hope your next season will be even better at Orlando Pirates."

Unçle Stuner showed some concern:

"Not this car, Mfana. It's too risky. Be safe, Mkhulu."

Bongani Thulani called for caution:

"Drive safe, boy; fast cars do not give you the right to drive beyond the speed limit."

Tumelo Tim Mokgadi asked a question:

"When did he get a licence?"

Jeza Mtumase Belelide noticed a pattern:

"It's always gonna be a GTI for these guys."

Sechaba Mofokeng wants a Dutch transfer

As Briefly News reported, Sechaba Mofokeng, Relebohile's father, is praying for a Dutch club to make an offer for his son.

The Orlando Pirates star has attracted interest from overseas clubs, and Sechaba said that moving to the Netherlands would be the best choice for his development.

