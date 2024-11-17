A South African international has narrated how he failed to sign for Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs in the last transfer window

The Bafana Bafana forward opted for a move to North Africa despite the Glamour Boys willing to match the transfer fee his new club were offering

The Soweto giants still have a chance to price the 26-year-old from the North African giants as he's presently struggling to find his form

South African international Khanyisa Mayo opened up about his failed move to Kaizer Chiefs in the last summer transfer window.

The Soweto giants were among the Premier Soccer League clubs and other African top sides interested in signing the Bafana Bafana star from Cape Town City.

The former Cape Town City star decided to join Algerian giants CR Belouizdad in a deal that was reportedly worth around R20 million.

Mayo explains why he didn't sign for Kaizer Chiefs

In a recent interview with the Soccerbeat podcast, as per the South African, Mayo admitted there was interest from Kaizer Chiefs and confirmed that the Glamour Boys had even submitted a bid.

The Bafana Bafana star, the son of Kaizer Chiefs legend Patrick Mayo, was close to following in his father's footsteps by representing the Soweto-based outfit.

The 26-year-old confirmed that Nasreddine Nabi's side was late in submitting documents despite being ready to match CR Belouizdad's bid.

"There was a good chance of that happening, and fortunate enough, what occurred was when I (had) just signed the contract with CRB, that's when Chiefs came knocking, saying they were willing to take this amount of money for me," the former Cape Town City forward said.

"They were like an hour after I had just submitted the documents."

Mayo is still trying to find his feet at the Algerian side this season, as he has failed to contribute a goal in eight appearances in all competitions.

