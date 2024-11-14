Bafana Bafana Qualify for AFCON 2025 Without Kicking a Ball

South Africa men's national team have qualified for next year's Africa Cup of Nations with two games to spare in the qualifying stage

Bafana Bafana are expected to honour their matches against the Cranes of Uganda and the Bright Stars of South Sudan

Hugo Broos' need back to back victories against the Cranes and the Bright Stars if they want to finish top of their group

South Africa have secured a place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations even before kicking the ball against Uganda on Friday.

The Bafana Bafana have qualified for the number one football competition in Africa for the second successive time, with two games to spare.

Hugo Broos' side still has games against the Cranes of Uganda away and a home fixture against South Sudan.

Bafana Bafana qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with two games to spare. Photo: Sia Kambou.

Source: Getty Images

How Bafana Bafana qualified for AFCON 2025

According to iDiskiTimes, Bafana Bafana's place at the next edition of AFCON was guaranteed after Congo Brazzaville lost to South Sudan at the Juba Stadium on Thursday evening.

South Sudan claimed a deserving 3-2 win over Congo courtesy of a brace from Ebon Malish Ezibon Wajo and a lone striker from Data Elly.

Broos' side's place was confirmed as Congo could only manage to gather seven maximum points, one less than Bafana Bafana's points.

The only team left for South Africa in their remaining two games is to fight for the top spot in their group.

A win in their remaining two games will see them reach their goal of topping the group, while a draw or a loss against Uganda can affect their chances of doing so.

The Bafana Bafana will face the Cranes at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday, while they will welcome South Sudan to the DHL Stadium.

