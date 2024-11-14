Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said it would not be easy to face Uganda at home in the Afcon qualifier on Friday, 15 November 2024

The Belgian tactician admired Bafana's opponents while the match is expected to be a tense affair after tickets for the game sold out

Local football fans said on social media that the match would be difficult but still backed Bafana to beat their group K rivals

Coach Hugo Broos said Bafana Bafana will shoot themselves in the foot if they take Uganda lightly during the Afcon qualifier on Friday, 15 November 2024.

The Bafana coach said the Ugandan side heads into the match full of confidence after topping the qualification group with 10 points.

Coach Hugo Broos said Bafana Bafana needs to be on top form to beat Uganda. Image:BafanaBafana.

Source: Twitter

Bafana travelled to Uganda on Thursday, 13 November 2024, and needs just one victory in their last two matches to qualify for the 2025 Afcon tournament.

Hugo Broos said Bafana must be cautious

Broos speaks about Bafana's preparations in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Broos wants to secure qualification as early as possible and has gone so far as to put his job on the line if Bafana fails to reach its target.

Broos said:

"It will not be easy because we are playing against an opponent that is already qualified and confident. I think they played very good qualifiers, and they are playing at home."

Fans predict a Bafana victory

Local football fans said on social media that Bafana will beat Uganda and book their place at the 2025 Afcon in Morocco.

L.J. Mamashila trusts Bafana:

"Playing away in a packed stadium won't be easy, but I trust our boys. We would have won the first game if it hadn't been for that Veli Mothwa blunder. Good luck, Bafana."

Peter Tiisa Lekalakala is a Bafana fan:

"We're here to support Bafana Bafana."

Kay Mbele warned Uganda:

"Ugandans love football, but this time around, it's who they're playing against that matters. The African Bronze medalists. There's so much respect for Bafana Bafana now, so they understand the importance of supporting their team."

Sivuyile Mfakele Mfakele backs Bafana:

"All the best soldiers. Rise, Bafana, rise."

Musa Kazibwe supports Uganda:

"We are going to hammer South Africa."

