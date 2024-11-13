Orlando Pirates are set to rival Kaizer Chiefs for the signature of a South African defender in the January transfer window

The two Soweto giants are said to be interested in bringing the 25-year-old defender to Johannesburg after his stellar performance in the Betway Premiership this season

The Buccaneers and the Glamour Boys are not the only Premier Soccer League sides showing interest in signing the South African defender in January

Orlando Pirates are reportedly showing interest in signing one of Kaizer Chiefs' transfer targets from a Premier Soccer League rival.

After seven games played this season, the Buccaneers are currently at the top of the Betway Premiership table, with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns putting more pressure on them.

The Soweto giants plan to bolster their squad in the January transfer window as they seek to win their first PSL title since 2012.

Pirates interested in signing Kaizer Chiefs target

According to a report by the Citizen, Pirates are the new PSL side that showed interest in signing South African defender Thabang Matuludi from Polokwane City in January.

The Bucs will face stiff competition from city rivals Kaizer Chiefs, who reportedly lead the race in signing the highly-rated right fullback.

The 25-year-old was recently included in Hugo Broos' 38-man preliminary squad for Bafana Bafana's next Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers but failed to make the final 23-man list.

A source close to Citizen claimed Pirates are monitoring the player's situation at Polokwane despite Chiefs leading the race.

"Chiefs were leading the race to sign him, and unfortunately for him, the move didn't happen before the summer transfer window closed," the Citizen's source stated.

"There have been enquiries about him, and I'm told Pirates are also monitoring the situation. Remember, Chiefs also wanted to get his teammate Oswin Appollis, but that move also didn't happen because Polokwane chairman is hard to persuade into selling."

Another PSL side interested in signing Matuludi from Polokwane City is Stellenbosch FC, who lost Deano David van Rooyen to Pirates in the last transfer window.

Players Nabi needs to sign in January

Briefly News also reported that Nasreddine Nabi was told what he needs to do in order to revive Kaizer Chiefs' performance this season after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout.

The former AS FAR Rabat coach has been advised to enter the transfer market and sign some experienced players to bolster Chiefs' squad.

Source: Briefly News