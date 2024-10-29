Coach Hugo Broos recalled Percy Tau and Bongokuhle Hlongwane to his Bafana Bafana squad ahead of crucial Afcon qualifiers

In addition, Broos also called up new recruits such as Sage Stephens, Ashley Cupido and Thabang Matuludi

Local football fans reacted positively on social media, saying Broos has a well-balanced side but will miss injured star Themba Zwane

Ahead of the crucial AFCON qualifiers in November 2024, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has provided a few surprises in the preliminary squad.

The Bafana coach recalled Percy Tau and Bongokuhle Hlongwane while handing first call-ups to players such as Ashely Cupido, Sage Stephens and Thabang Matuludi.

Overseas-based stars Percy Tau and Bongokuhle Hlongwane will have a chance to impress Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Image: Khaled Desouki/AFP and Tim Nwachukwu.

Bafana just needs one victory in their last two matches to secure their spot in the 2025 AFCON, and they will have to do it without star midfielder Themba Zwane, who picked up an Achilles injury.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names his squad

Bafana announced their squad in the tweet below:

In addition to the new recruits, Broos seemed to have buried the hatchet with Stellenbosch FC star Jayden Adams by naming him in the squad following disciplinary issues.

The 38-man preliminary squad will be finalised before their match against Uganda on Friday, 15 November, against Uganda and South Sudan on Tuesday, 19 November.

Fans pick their favourites

Local football fans praised Broos' selections on social media, picking certain stars that were happy to see get a call-up.

Senzenie Rich Simelane praised a particular star:

"Thabang Matuludi is the best right back in the country; what a player."

Khanya Ndwammbi took note of something:

"Mobbie, Rayners and Morena have signed a permanent contract with Bafana performing or not; there will always be there."

Mushe Emmanuel Mulea made a suggestion:

"I think it's by time Broos drops Ricardo Goss."

Mushe Emmanuel Mulea is missing Zwane:

"We will miss Mshishi."

Joseph Makha gve advice to Maswanganyi:

"Tito won't do well for now because he's putting himself under too much pressure. Maybe he read the noise on socials. He is a good player."

Oliver Nyathi Mahlakwana made a small change:

“Kabelo Dlamini deserve a call up. But it's a balanced team."

Wandumzi Dembula likes the squad:

"Good squad. I like to see Hlongwane, Tau, and Makgopadoski back in the team. Also, congratulations to Cross and Dortley, but I'm asking who's going to replace Zwane."

Ayanda Tonise backs Broos:

“This madala will surprise you. He knows football.”

Lerato Angel is happy:

"Mvala and Kekana partnership is back. I am happy."

Tk nkosenhle reacted to Hlongwane's call-up:

“Good luck, Hlongwane.”

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has holes to fill

As Briefly News reported, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos faces key decisions ahead of crucial Afcon qualifiers in November 2024.

Broos will have to deal without injured midfielder Themba Zwane, while there are also question marks over his leaky defence.

