Polokwane City manager Phuti Mohafe has opened up on his game plan that earned his team a win over Mamelodi Sundowns

The Brazilians were tipped as favourites to win the match, but were caught by surprise with a late goal from Bulelani Nikani

Manqoba Mngqithi's team were the better side in the match in terms of possession, but the Rise and Shine took all three points

Polokwane City claimed a surprising victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

The Rise and Shine skipper Bulelani Nikani was the matchwinner, scoring the game's only goal in the 82nd minute after a beautiful set-piece from Cole Alexander.

Polokwane has not won against Sundowns for five seasons, but they broke the jinx this campaign with a 1-0 win to hand the Brazilians their first defeat in the Betway Premiership.

Polokwane City head coach Phuti Mohafe explains how his team defeated Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League on Sunday, October 27, 2024. Photo: @iDiskiTimes.

How we defeated Sundowns- Mohafe explains

According to iDiskiTimes, Polokwane City mentor Phuti Mohafe gave a detailed explanation of his master plan in an interview after the match, explaining how he earned a deserving victory over the PSL defending champions.

The South African coach claimed they stifled Masandawana's midfield and cut out their plans to use wide spaces to operate as they already set a trap.

"I think what we have done well against Sundowns was to manage those spaces in-between the defence and the spaces between the midfield," The Rise and Shine manager explains.

"Whereby Marcello Allende and Tashreeq Matthews were operating, as well as the spaces used by Thapelo Morena on the side and the one that Asekho Tiwani used on the other side.

"So, we managed that perfectly well. We forced them to go wide, but we set the traps that when they go wide, the moment they receive the ball, they must ensure we pounce on them."

Mamelodi Sundowns' next game in the league is against Cape Town City before they face Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout this weekend.

Polokwane City, on the other hand, will face Royal AM in their next PSL match.

Mngqithi explains why Sundowns lost to Polokwane

