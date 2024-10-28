Mngqithi Explains Why Sundowns Lost to Polokwane, Points Out 2 Players’ Flaws

Manqoba Mngqithi has come out to explain the reason behind Mamelodi Sundowns' defeat against Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership

The Masandawana's loss to the Rise and Shine is their first defeat in the Premier Soccer League this season after five games

The South African mentor also singled out two players, pointing out their flaws which led to their unfortunate defeat

Mamelodi Sundowns manager Manqoba Mngqithi has explained why his team lost to Polokwane City in the Premier Soccer League over the weekend.

The Brazilians suffered their first loss in the Betway Premiership this season courtesy of a late goal from Polokwane City captain Bulelani Nikani in the 82nd minute.

The Rise and Shine earned perfect revenge against the Masandawana after losing to them in the MTN8 earlier this season.

Mngqithi narrates what led to Sundowns' loss

In an interview with SuperSport TV, as per iDiskiTimes, after the game, Mngqithi accepted that his team were poor against Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2024.

The South African tactician admitted that Sundowns' poor first half led to their defeat against the Rise and Shine.

"No, the first half was horrible. We were just nowhere in the first half," the Sundowns head coach said after the match.

Mngqithi also pointed out the flaws in Tashreeq Matthews and Iqraam Rayners' performance in the match, which is part of the reason they lost to the home side.

"In the final third, we could not make any combinations. We did get into the final third on numerous occasions where we needed better decisions from Tash and Iqraam," he added.

"Those moments when you don't translate them into chances are almost the same thing that happened in the midweek fixture against Royal AM.

"I think we were caught up in a match where so many things were not going right for us."

Johannes opens up on Mamelodi Sundowns move

Briefly News earlier reported that Kegan Johannes said he chose Mamelodi Sundowns due to their winning culture.

The former SuperSport United defender joined the PSL defending champions at the start of the 2024/2025 season despite interest from rivals Orlando Pirates.

