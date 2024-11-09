Steve Barker Confirms Another Stellenbosch’s Exit to Orlando Pirates
- Steve Barker has commented on the departure of one of the his back room staff to Premier Soccer League rivals Orlando Pirates
- The Betway Premiership giants had earlier poached Devon O'Brien from the Stellenbosch FC in recent months
- The South African tactician also showered praises on the Stellies staff who is joining the Soweto giants in a few days
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Stellenbosch FC manager Steve Barker has confirmed another departure from the club. The club is set to lose one of its backroom staff to Premier Soccer League rivals Orlando Pirates.
The Stellies lost Devon O'Brien to the Soweto giants in recent months and will lose another staff member in mid-season.
Barker confirms another departure to Pirates
According to a report by iDiskiTimes, in a recent interview, Barker confirmed that Ruan Rust is set to leave Stellenbosch with Orlando Pirates as his next destination.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
Rust spent five years with the Stellies, and his work ethic didn't go unnoticed by the South African manager.
Barker admitted that Rust's departure would be a significant loss to the Western Cape, but it was a big deal he could not refuse.
"Yeah, look, Ruan, our head of performance," the Stellenbosch FC coach said.
"And I was telling the players when we said a bit of a farewell yesterday that all the players want to play in Europe or play in the English Premier League, and maybe staff want to work in the English Premier League.
"But I think in the whole club, he is world class, and he has the ability to work at the highest of the highest levels.
"But ja, we wish Ruan well; he's served the club exceptionally well."
Stellenbosch FC has earned only 12 points in seven games in the Betway Premiership, with their last game ending in a 1-1 draw against TS Galaxy before Sead Ramovic resigned.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.