Steve Barker Confirms Another Stellenbosch’s Exit to Orlando Pirates

Steve Barker has commented on the departure of one of the his back room staff to Premier Soccer League rivals Orlando Pirates

The Betway Premiership giants had earlier poached Devon O'Brien from the Stellenbosch FC in recent months

The South African tactician also showered praises on the Stellies staff who is joining the Soweto giants in a few days

Stellenbosch FC manager Steve Barker has confirmed another departure from the club. The club is set to lose one of its backroom staff to Premier Soccer League rivals Orlando Pirates.

The Stellies lost Devon O'Brien to the Soweto giants in recent months and will lose another staff member in mid-season.

Steve Barker confirms the departure of Stellenbosch FC’s Head of Performance Ruan Rust, who is set to join Orlando Pirates. Photo: @StellenboschFC.

Barker confirms another departure to Pirates

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, in a recent interview, Barker confirmed that Ruan Rust is set to leave Stellenbosch with Orlando Pirates as his next destination.

Rust spent five years with the Stellies, and his work ethic didn't go unnoticed by the South African manager.

Barker admitted that Rust's departure would be a significant loss to the Western Cape, but it was a big deal he could not refuse.

"Yeah, look, Ruan, our head of performance," the Stellenbosch FC coach said.

"And I was telling the players when we said a bit of a farewell yesterday that all the players want to play in Europe or play in the English Premier League, and maybe staff want to work in the English Premier League.

"But I think in the whole club, he is world class, and he has the ability to work at the highest of the highest levels.

"But ja, we wish Ruan well; he's served the club exceptionally well."

Stellenbosch FC has earned only 12 points in seven games in the Betway Premiership, with their last game ending in a 1-1 draw against TS Galaxy before Sead Ramovic resigned.

