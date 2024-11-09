TS Galaxy Appoint European Coach As Sead Ramovic’s Replacement
Premier Soccer League side TS Galaxy have appointed a new manager as replacement for Sead Ramovic
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
- The Rockets are going through a rough patch in all competitions this season especially in the Betway Premiership
- The Kameelrivier-based side decided to appoint another European manager in place of the German-born tactician
TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has announced the appointment of a European manager as Sead Ramovic's successor, who stepped down from the role on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
The Rockets have had a poor start this season and are the only club without a win in the Betway Premiership so far.
Ramovic, who has been at the club since 2021, decided to resign after their 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC in the Premier Soccer League.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
TS Galaxy appoint a new coach
According to Afrik-Foot, Sukazi confirmed that Adnan Beganovic will be Ramovic's successor at TS Galaxy.
Beganovic worked as an assistant to Ramovic, which means he's familiar with the club and will take over the helms of affairs at the Rockets.
The club chairman confirmed this during an interview on Metro FM, claiming Vuyo Mere, who has been working with both the first team and developmental side, will assist the European mentor.
"Our coaching position is not a problem; let me take you back a bit; Sead Ramovic came with two assistant managers when he came on board," the club chairman confirmed during the interview.
"And those managers happen to be UEFA Pro License assistant coaches, and I made it clear that this will give us a vigilance should it happen that we lose our manager.
"The two assistants know the team, and we are finding ourselves in this very comfortable situation matters stand; Adnan Beganovic will be the head coach, and Vuyo Mere will assist him."
TS Galaxy boss calls for investment into women’s football
Briefly News earlier reported that Tim Sukazi, the owner of TS Galaxy, said businesses need to step up their interest in women's football.
Sukazi spoke after the Galaxy Queens lost out on the Super League title to Mamelodi Sundowns, who recently claimed their fifth league trophy.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.