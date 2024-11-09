Premier Soccer League side TS Galaxy have appointed a new manager as replacement for Sead Ramovic

The Rockets are going through a rough patch in all competitions this season especially in the Betway Premiership

The Kameelrivier-based side decided to appoint another European manager in place of the German-born tactician

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has announced the appointment of a European manager as Sead Ramovic's successor, who stepped down from the role on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

The Rockets have had a poor start this season and are the only club without a win in the Betway Premiership so far.

Ramovic, who has been at the club since 2021, decided to resign after their 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC in the Premier Soccer League.

Tim Sukazi announces a European manager as replacement for Sead Ramovic after the German-born coach decided to resign. Photo: @SukaziTim.

Source: Twitter

TS Galaxy appoint a new coach

According to Afrik-Foot, Sukazi confirmed that Adnan Beganovic will be Ramovic's successor at TS Galaxy.

Beganovic worked as an assistant to Ramovic, which means he's familiar with the club and will take over the helms of affairs at the Rockets.

The club chairman confirmed this during an interview on Metro FM, claiming Vuyo Mere, who has been working with both the first team and developmental side, will assist the European mentor.

"Our coaching position is not a problem; let me take you back a bit; Sead Ramovic came with two assistant managers when he came on board," the club chairman confirmed during the interview.

"And those managers happen to be UEFA Pro License assistant coaches, and I made it clear that this will give us a vigilance should it happen that we lose our manager.

"The two assistants know the team, and we are finding ourselves in this very comfortable situation matters stand; Adnan Beganovic will be the head coach, and Vuyo Mere will assist him."

TS Galaxy boss calls for investment into women’s football

Briefly News earlier reported that Tim Sukazi, the owner of TS Galaxy, said businesses need to step up their interest in women's football.

Sukazi spoke after the Galaxy Queens lost out on the Super League title to Mamelodi Sundowns, who recently claimed their fifth league trophy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News