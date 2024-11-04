After Mamelodi Sundowns' women's team won the Super League for the fifth time, TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi called on external forces to help develop the competition

With matches left to play, Galaxy Queens are third on the log while they are 21 points behind Sundowns

Local football fans agreed with Sukazi on social media, saying Sundowns are the only team in the women's league that has financial backing

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

Tim Sukazi, the owner of TS Galaxy, said businesses need to step up their interest in women's football.

Sukazi spoke after the Galaxy Queens lost out on the Super League title to Mamelodi Sundowns, who recently claimed their fifth league trophy.

TS Galaxy Queens has the backing of club boss Tim Sukazi. Image: TSGALAXYQUEENS.

Source: Twitter

The Galaxy boss said it is financially challenging for most of the teams in the women's league, while the men's side became the latest scalp for PSL newbies Magesi FC in the Carling Cup.

Tim Sukazi wants investment in women's football

Sukazi speaks about women's football in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Sukazi said that although SAFA provides monthly assistance, it falls short of the basic requirements for most Super League teams.

Sukazi said:

"You cannot expect clubs to survive and manage to go to matches plus pay players' salaries and many other things needed to prepare for matches with R90,000 a month. To run a Super League club, you spend R500,000 a month but get R90,000. So it's a huge problem, but what can we do because we are for the cause."

While the Galaxy Queens are set for a high finish in the Super League, the PSL side are bottom of the log following four losses, including their recent defeat to Orlando Pirates.

Fans agree with Sukazi

Local football fans, on social media, agreed with Sukazi, saying Sundowns dominate the league due to their financial backing.

Zakes Ka Zakade says the women's league needs better management:

"If Khoza were in charge of this league, they would have had a nice sponsor by now."

Pilani Jara says SAFA must make a change:

"SAFA must reduce the clubs to 10 and increase the grant of the remaining 10."

Mashwahla Daniel says Sukazihas other concerns:

"As I said early this year, TS Galaxy will be relegated."

Msimude Tau congratulated the Sundowns women's team:

"Every season, they [Sundowns] dismantle their competitors, so the other teams are always building."

Godwill Koti Moja says the league is unbalanced:

"Sundowns is the only team with proper funds."

TS Galaxy avoided a transfer ban

As Briefly News reported, TS Galaxy faced a transfer ban earlier this season due to complications caused by a failed transfer.

The PSL club managed to get their financial ducks to avoid the same fate suffered by rivals Royal AM.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News