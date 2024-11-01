Magesi FC Relishes the Underdog Tag Ahead of Carling Cup Quarterfinal
- Newly promoted PSL side Magesi FC are planning to execute another Carling Cup upset when they face TS Galaxy in the Carling Cup quarterfinal on Sunday, 3 November 2024
- In the previous round, Magest eliminated tournament favourite Orlando Pirates while they also drew with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs in the PSL on Wednesday, 30 October
- Local fans said on social media that Magesi's run would end against Galaxy, while others backed the side to produce another upset
Coach Clinton Larsen said Magesi FC could produce another upset in the Carling Cup when they face TS Galaxy on Sunday, 3 November 2024.
The Magesi coach said the side has no pressure as they are heading into the quarterfinal clash as the underdogs.
In the last 16, Magesi shocked Mzansi by beating MTN8 champions Orlando Pirates 3-2, and Larsen has backed the side to make headlines once again.
Clinton Larsen is excited about TS Galaxy clash
Larsen speaks about Magesi's chances in the tweet below:
According to iDiski Times, Larsen said his side is excited to face Galaxy, while they recently threw away a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw against Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday, 30 October.
Larsen said:
"You know it's our first experience in a cup competition, and it's very exciting for the club. Once again, there is less pressure on us being the underdogs, which we should use to our advantage."
Fans predict a loss for Magesi
Local football fans said on social media that Magesi's Carling Cup run will end against Galaxy, while others said the side can pull off another upset.
King Deza KA Duma suggested a game plan:
"He will park the bus; that's how he wins."
Tsotetsi Dokotela says Magesi must improve on one aspect:
"They must fix their backline."
Nkululeko Nyathi wants Larsen to remain focused:
"Just keep quiet and do the talking on the pitch."
Sboh Magoso says Galaxy will win:
"Straight win for TS Galaxy."
Pro West backs Larsen:
"I trust this one; he never misses."
Magesi FC is not in the PSL for jokes
As Briefly News reported, Magesi FC coach Clinton Larsen said the side is not in the PSL to make up the numbers.
Larsen backed the club to produce some upset this season as they look to establish themselves in South Africa's premier football division.
