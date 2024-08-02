Coach Clinton Larsen said newly-promoted side Magesi FC will earn respect in the PSL next season

According to coach Clinton Larsen, the newly promoted side, Magesi FC, will fight for its place in the PSL next season.

Next season will be the first time Magesi will play in Mzansi’s top flight, and coach Larsen said it was vital that they earn the respect of their opponents and fans.

Magesi FC coach Clinton Larsen said his side will fight for respect for their opponents and fans. Image: ddemmv.

Last season, Larsen guided Magesi to the NFD title and said it was only possible due to the club’s management giving him free rein.

Larsen speaks about Magesi's plans next season in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Larsen said the side will not be in the PSL to make up the numbers, while the club has boosted their attack by signing former Bafana striker Gift Motupa.

Larsen said:

“I am not here to talk about the top eight, winning a Cup, and playing in the CAF Champions League. I am here to say Magesi FC must earn the respect of our opponents and the South African football public. To do that, we have to go out and fight every week, and I believe this team will do it.”

Fans back Larsen

Local football fans backed Larsen on social media, while others felt the PSL might be too much for the NFD champions.

Lesiba James Modisha hopes for the best:

“We wish him all the best for the 2024/2025 season.”

Napolion Junior Molise says Magesi must prove their worth:

“Football is not about how you speak or talk, but about performance.”

Bee J Mat Stings backs Larsen:

“I know you, Clinton, you have the spirit. Make the team more competitive and earn the respect the team needs.”

Mbulazi Spill is pessimistic:

“Larsen, it will end in tears.”

Kumkani Ka Gcaleka Stuurman is a fan:

“I always respected this guy.”

Magesi FC added two players to their squad

As Briefly News reported, after gaining PSL promotion, Magesi FC secured the services of Delano Abrahams and Tshepo Kakora.

The newly promoted side signed the strike duo from Tuks and La Masia, hoping they can help the side prove they deserved to be in the PSL.

