Newly promoted PSL side Magesi FC have announced two new signings, Delano Abrahams and Tshep Kakora

The striker duo joined from Tuks and La Masia, respectively, as Clinton Larsen's side looks to make an impact in the PSL next season

Local football fans took to social media, saying the club has been busy in the transfer market while they welcomed the new signings to Mzansi's top-flight

Delano Abrahams and Tshepo Kakora have joined newly-promoted DStv Premiership side, Magesi FC. Image: Magesi_FC.

Source: Twitter

After earning promotion to the PSL, Magesi FC hopes to impact the top flight by adding two strikers, Delano Abrahams and Tshepo Kakora, to their attacking line-up.

The NFD champions announced the duo on Wednesday, 10 July 2024, and coach Clinton Larsen will hope they can help Magesi keep their spot in the PSL.

Magesi FC welcome Delano Abrahams and Tshepo Kakora

Magesi announced their new signings, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source, the side has been busy monitoring several players in the transfer market and was previously linked with Andile Jali, who has signed for Chippa United.

The source said:

"The club has been busy assessing the players they want at the club, and they believe the players signed will be the right fit. After promotion, the aim is to stay in the PSL and make an impact. The intention is not to make up the numbers."

Abrahams arrives having scored eight goals for Tuks last season, while Kakora joins from NFD side La Masia.

Fans welcome the new Magesi signings

Local football fans welcomed the new signings to Magesi via social media, while some questioned their quality.

Bongani admires Magesi's business deals:

"Magesi are having a busy transfer window."

BlackChild ZA thinks Magesi should do better:

"They are already preparing to return to the NFD judging by this type of recruitment."

Solwazi Ndaba praised the signings:

"Congrats, good players."

Malatters Xikovela admired Magesi FC:

"Magesi is doing very well."

Ducks Ramatswana criticised the signings:

"This Magesi is like Pirates; they are just signing everything."

Clinton Larsen praises Magesi FC management

As Briefly News reported, Magesi FC coach Clive Larsen praised the club's management for giving him free rein.

The coach said the club's management did not interfere in the club's affairs after they won the NFD title last season, securing their maiden season in the PSL.

Source: Briefly News