Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Gift Motupa has signed for PSL newcomers Magesi FC

The 29-year-old joined the PSL debutants after spending only a few months at NFD side Baroka FC

Locals welcomed Motupa back to the PSL on social media, and they backed Magesi to make an immediate impact on the PSL

Gift Motupa has joined Magesi FC. Image: Miguel Schncariol/AFP.

Striker Gift Motupa hopes to spearhead Magesi FC’s attack after he joins the side ahead of their PSL debut next season.

The 29-year-old side joined Magesi after Clinton Larsen’s side secured their PSL debut by last season.

Gift Motupa has joined Magesi FC

Motupa confirmed his return to the PSL in the tweet below:

According to Magesi’s Twitter profile, the side is busy recruiting new players, but they missed out on veteran midfielder Andile Jali, who recently joined Chippa United.

The club tweeted:

“Our technical team and management have been hard at work with preparing for life in the Premiership. Announcements regarding our new acquisitions will be unveiled in due course.”

Before joining Magesi, Motupa played for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, while he has five goals for Bafana Bafana.

Fans welcome Motupa back to the PSL

Local football fans welcomed the 29-year-old Motupa back to the PSL on social media, and they backed Magesi to cause a few upsets next season.

Mthandeni Duma says it is a good move:

“Good for the guy where he will enjoy game time.”

EMJAY hopes for the best:

“Ok, they are cooking now. Magesi might shock us this season.”

Molao Kgatello said Motupa wanted this move:

“He made it clear that he will come back to the PSL. Good finisher.”

Naidoo Tumelo Nzenza is pessimistic:

“This one is relegating.”

Mbhoni Erasmus praised Magesi:

“Magesi is moving in the right direction.”

Magesi announce two new signings

As Briefly News reported, Magesi FC has announced the arrival of Delano Abrahams and Tshepo Kakroa ahead of next season.

The duo will join the Magesi squad, which was promoted from the NFD and will make its debut in the South African top flight.

