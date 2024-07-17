Goalkeeper Edward Maova has left the University of Pretoria to join PSL side Lamontville Golden Arrows

The 29-year-old Namibian joins Menzi Masuku as a new players at the Natal side, who are still looking for a permanent head coach

Fans took to social media to welcome Maova to the PSL after the shot-stopper signed for Arrows

Goalkeeper Edward Maova has signed for Lamontville Golden Arrows. Image: AmaTuks.

Namibian shot-stopper Edward Maova has joined Lamontville Golden Arrows from NFD side University of Pretoria.

The 29-year-old Maova has joined winger Menzi Masuku as new signings at the Natal side, which is looking to improve on its ninth-place finish in the PSL last season.

Lamontville Golden Arrows announce Edward Maova

Arrows unveiled Maova as their new player in the video below:

An Arrows staff member told Briefly News that the club is busy improving its squad while it searches for a permanent head coach following Steve Komphela's departure.

The source said:

"Arrows is obviously a club that is going through many changes, and they are glad to have landed a talented player like [Edward] Maova. The intention is to add more talented players to the club before next season."

Following the departure of Komphela as head coach, Arrows have been linked with Owen da Gama, Dan Malesela and Lehlohonolo Seema for the job, while Mabhudi Khanyeza is an option.

Fans welcome Maova to the PSL

Local football fans are happy to see Maova jump from NFD to the PSL, and they shared their excitement on social media.

Ozmond Thabang T-man Sethosa welcomed Maova:

"Kwaito, welcome home."

Boitumelo Tumie Mokoena is happy:

"What a signing!"

Tshepo MrCool Molokomme is an admirer of Maova:

"Good keeper, this one. Hard work pays off."

Elman Wa Makgatho is a fan:

"Great stopper."

Vusumuzi Vincent Mathe praised Arrows:

"Wow, great signing, S'thende Nation."

