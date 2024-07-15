Lamontville Golden Arrows have signed midfielder Menzi Masuku from Royal AM ahead of next season

The 31-year-old has PSL experience after playing for Orlando Pirates and Chippa United, while he also has four caps for Bafana Bafana

Local football fans welcome Masuku to Arrows on social media as they believe the midfielder has made the right decision

Former Royal AM midfielder Menzi Masuku has joined PSL side Lamontville Golden Arrows after he was revealed on Monday, 15 July 2024.

The 31-year-old joined Arrows, looking to replace coach Steve Komphela after he left the club to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

Menzi Masuku will add quality to Lamontville Golden Arrows

Masuku has joined Arrows, according to the tweet below:

An Arrows staff member told Briefly News they are excited to announce Masuku as a new player while the club are still replacing Komphela, who only joined the side in March.

The source said:

"The club is glad to welcome Masuku as they believe he will be a valuable addition to the squad. Arrows are in a transition period after coach Komphela left, so a few more changes will be announced soon."

Fans welcome Masuku to Arrows

Local football fans welcomed Masuku to social media, saying the player will add quality to the side that finished ninth last season.

Ayabonga Ayas Khwebulana likes the move:

"It's a good team for him."

Tsiki Lawrence backed Masuku:

"Very talented. He never got a fair chance."

Shane Mayimele applauded Arrows:

"Good signing by Arrows, and he will add value to the team."

Xolisa Cele Masova is a fan:

"When he burst on the scene 10 years ago, I thought he'd be by far at this time. What a talented player. His first goal was a goal of the season. Cracker!!"

Neoza Dmos Mosalah rates Masuku:

"I've always rated this guy high since his days at Pirates. He is talented and creative but unlucky to get the team that matches his strength and playing style."

