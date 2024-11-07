Ramovic Explains Why He Decided to Leave TS Galaxy After Poor Start in PSL

Sead Ramovic has declared his intention after announcing his resignation from his role as TS Galaxy head coach on Wednesday evening

The Rockets have endured a poor run of performances under the German-born tactician in the Premier Soccer League this season

It was confirmed that the former Stuttgarter Kickers shot-stopper informed both the club owner and the players before their game against Stellenbosch FC

Sead Ramovic has explained the reason he decided to leave his post as TS Galaxy head coach.

The German-born manager made the declaration about his decision to leave his position during an interview with SuperSport TV after the Rocket's 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

The Kameelrivier-based side are without a win in their opening six games in the Premier Soccer League this season.

Sead Ramovic discloses why he decided to leave his post as TS Galaxy's head coach after Stellenbosch's PSL tie on Wednesday. Photo: @TSGALAXYFC.

Ramovic speaks on resigning as TS Galaxy's coach

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Ramovic has come out to share the reason he decided to resign from his role as the Rockets' mentor.

The former Vfl Wolfsburg goalkeeper reportedly informed TS Galaxy players and the club owner Tim Sukazi before their match against the Stellies in the Betway Premiership.

"In the end, I would like to win something, and if you sell half of your team every year and start from scratch again, it's not that easy because it takes a lot of energy," he said.

"And I would like to spend more with my parents because they are older. They came with me when I arrived, but they spent only eight months. Now, they are back. They cannot fly so much, and my father is 76, and you never know how much time you will see my forefathers. So it's time to spend time with them."

