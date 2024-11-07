Premier Soccer League side TS Galaxy and top manager Sead Ramovic have parted ways, after the club's poor start this season

The German tactician spend three years with the Rockets, with last season being his best campaign with the Betway Premiership side

Kameelrivier based side currently sit bottom of the Betway Premiership table, and are the only team without a win this season

Top manager Sead Ramovic has decided to leave his role as head coach of Premier Soccer League side TS Galaxy after their 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday evening.

Ramovic recently reached the 100-game mark as Galaxy's coach, but he couldn't keep his side in shape in the league this season, and they sit bottom of the PSL table.

The Rockets are the only team without a win in their first six games in the Betway Premiership this season, one of the reasons that influenced the German tactician's decision to resign.

German coach Sead Ramovic and South African mentor Steve Barker during TS Galaxy's clash with Stellenbosch FC.

Ramovic resigns as TS Galaxy coach

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Ramovic announced his decision to quit his role as TS Galaxy manager after their game against the Stellies.

The German mentor confirmed in an interview with SuperSport TV that he had tendered his resignation letter to club owner Tim Sukazi, which he accepted.

Ramovic was close to leaving the Rockets in the summer, but his deal with Moroccan giants Raja Athletic Club fell through in the final stages, allowing him to retain his role with the PSL side.

Galaxy had a good season under the former VfL Wolfsburg goalkeeper last campaign. They finished sixth on the league table with 44 points (a club record) and also finished runners-up in the Carling Knockout Cup.

The German boss was expected to replicate last season's success this campaign or even raise the bar higher, but their poor start ended the relationship between both parties.

Ramovic explains why TS Galaxy lost to Pirates

Briefly News also reported that Ramovic shared his thoughts on the reason behind his team's defeat against Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League.

The Buccaneers were too strong for the Rockets, claiming all three points with a 2-0 win away from home.

