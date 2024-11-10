Ex Kaizer Chiefs Coach Claims Amakhosi Won’t Turn to Real Madrid Over Night

Former Kaizer Chiefs manager Muhsin Ertugral has called on fans to give Nasreddine Nabi time, as he's not expected to suddenly turn the Glamour Boys into Real Madrid.

The Soweto giants got off to a promising start under the Tunisian tactician this season, but their form dipped. They are now without a win in three games in all competitions.

The former AS FAR Rabat coach's latest loss came against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout at the FNB Stadium, an outcome that dented his hopes of ending his first season with a title.

Ertugral speaks on Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Ertugral insisted that Nabi be given more time to do his job at Kaizer Chiefs.

"They don't have these Thabo Mookis, Dr Khumalos, Shabalalas, Letsholonyane," the Turkish manager said.

"They were players that could control the game at any given time. They don't have that. There's a lot of youngsters. I'm amazed at the way he set up his team, defensively structured and offensively structured; the standard situations are actually good.

The Turkish manager is impressed with what Nabi has achieved so far with his Kaizer Chiefs squad, which is an improvement on last season.

"For this short time, I must say that is a great achievement. You can see there is an improvement, but they will not be Real Madrid overnight; It will take time," he added.

