Percy Tau's unfavourable situation at Al Ahly under Marcel Koller could see him leave the Egyptian Premier League giants in the next transfer window

A popular Egyptian journalist has confirmed that two top clubs have reportedly shown interest in signing the South African international

A return to the Premier Soccer League is also on the cards for the Bafana Bafana star as Kaizer Chiefs are said to be interested in bringing him back

South African international Percy Tau has struggled to get more playing time under Marcel Koller at Al Ahly recently, which has affected his place in the Bafana Bafana squad.

There are reports about two top clubs showing interest in signing the former Mamelodi Sundowns star from the Egyptian giants.

The Bafana Bafana star is in the last year of his contract with the Red Devils and was close to leaving the club in the previous summer transfer window.

South African international Percy Tau is set to leave Al Ahly with two top clubs reportedly showing interest amid Kaizer Chiefs links. Photo: Jose Breton.

Two clubs show interest in signing Tau amid Chiefs links

According to a report by KickOff, an Egyptian journalist, Mohammad Al-Laithi, disclosed that two clubs are now monitoring the situation of Tau at Al Ahly, with a move back to the Premier Soccer League still on the cards.

The Egyptian journalist admitted that Al Ahly considered selling the Bafana Bafana forward at the beginning of the season but changed their minds as they could not sign a perfect replacement for the 30-year-old.

"At the beginning of the season, Al Ahly was thinking of getting rid of Percy Tau, but failure to sign a suitable replacement prompted the team to keep him in its ranks," he said.

"There are two teams interested in signing Tau; one is a popular club, and the other is an investment club."

Al-Laithi mentioned that Tau could move in the coming transfer window, with Zamalek being one of the clubs showing interest in signing him.

"Percy Tau may move during the coming period, whether to Zamalek Club or another, and he will be removed from Al Ahly for several reasons that the technical director sees fits," he added.

According to a report by the South African, Tau has constantly been linked with a return to PSL since his issue began with Al Ahly and Kaizer Chiefs, which is expected to be his destination.

The South African forward's former club, Mamelodi Sundowns, is also said to have shown interest in him in the past 12 months.

One factor that could hinder Tau's return to the PSL is his desire to play at the highest level outside the South African league.

Tau addresses links with Kaizer Chiefs

In a related publication, Briefly News reported that Tau has spoken out about reports linking him with a summer move to Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, and Wydad Athletic Club.

The former Brighton star has one year left on his contract with Al Ahly, and he has been said to have issues with the club manager.

