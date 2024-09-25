Percy Tau Makes Promises to Al Ahly Fans Amid Links With PSL Return

Percy Tau has send message across to Al Ahly fans as the Red Devils celebrate their 44th Egyptian league title over the weekend

The South African international was linked with a possible move back to the Premier Soccer League

The Bafana Bafana forward continues to make history with the Egyptian side amid constant reports linking him with possible exit

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has made more promises to Al Ahly fans despite being linked with a possible return to the Premier Soccer League.

The former Brighton star was involved in Al Ahly's celebration of winning the Egyptian Premier League over the weekend, the 44th time they have been crowned champions.

The South African international has been having issues with his future at the club, but he seems poised to stay with the African giants.

Tau makes promises to Al Ahly fans

Tau took to his official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to send a message to Al Ahly fans as he celebrates winning another title with the Red Devils.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star put to bed all the rumours linking him with a move back to the Premier Soccer League, pledging to continue with the Reds in the hope of winning more trophies.

"10th title with this incredible club! It's been a journey filled with hard work, dedication, and unforgettable moments," the former Club Brugge forward posted on X.

"Proud of this team and grateful for the support every step of the way. Here's to many more."

Reactions to Tau's promises to Al Ahly fans

Vamsi5170 said:

"Congratulations on achieving such an incredible milestone! Your hard work and dedication truly shine through. Can't wait to see what the future holds for the team! Here’s to more victories! 🏆🎉"

NjabuloQhobs wrote:

"The only successful player in History of SA with more than 10 trophies and Medals in his Cabinet, You are a leaving Legend Percy Tau and we are Pround of you........!!!! All you do is to Win Win Win no matter what.....!!! No DNA just RSA"

mhmddawaly commented:

"Congratulations Tau , We're expecting a lot of work from you this season, Tau."

ali4415150 reacted:

"We love and proud of u.. In the last match your last touch was a bit stronger, need to be softer especially the key passes."

ywsfnadyh3 shared:

"We wish you success, progress, prosperity, and achieving more championships with Al-Ahly. We love you, Percy"

Kgothi_Morokong responded:

"Congratulations Percy. After the Brighton move I was disappointed why you left Europe but now I just realised you made the right choice for you, you are happy and you are still winning. I'm happy for you brother."

MahmoudASaeed said:

"We’re proud of you too, we appreciate your effort in and out of the field, keep your meticulous efforts please, we love you and we love South Africa 🇿🇦, and we hope to enjoy your football for much more seasons to come."

Tau Addresses Links With Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News also reported that Tau has spoken out about reports linking him with a summer move to Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, and Wydad Athletic Club.

Tau has one year left on his contract with the Red Devils, and he has been said to have issues with the manager, Marcel Koller.

