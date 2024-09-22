Cape Town Spurs CEO Discloses Why Bafana Star Didn’t Join Kaizer Chiefs

Cape Town Spurs have explained the reason behind their decision not to sell Asanele Velabayi to Kaizer Chiefs this summer

The Urban Warriors boss narrates what transpired between his club and the Premier Soccer League giants over the player's deal

The Glamour Boys were not the only club in the South African league that were interested in signing the Bafana Bafana star

Cape Town Spurs Chief Executive Officer Alexi Efstathiou has explained why Kaizer Chiefs failed to sign Bafana Bafana star Asanele Velabayi during the summer transfer window.

The transfer window closed on Friday (September 20), with some clubs failing to meet up with the signing of their transfer targets, with Kaizer Chiefs being one of them.

Velabayi has been on Amakosi's radar since the beginning of the summer, but the Soweto giants only got to sign Rushwin Dortley from Spurs.

Spurs CEO explains why Velabayi didn't join Chiefs

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Efstathiou narrated what transpired between his club and Kaizer Chiefs over Velabayi's transfer.

The South African international ended up staying at Spurs after the Glamour Boys failed to meet the value of his transfer fee.

"There was interest from three different clubs locally, and there was interest from overseas as well, but the overseas ones, I think, were more difficult and more speculative than the local ones," he said.

"I would say mostly verbal if you want to call it a serious offer, the one that came in writing from Kaizer Chiefs probably a month ago, which we declined as it was substantially lower than the asking price."

Reactions to Spurs boss' explanation

Nathy_Molo said:

"He is backtracking now. The complication arose when he decided to insult Chiefs by lying abt them approaching the player without their permission nd involving parents with the hope to ignite a bidding war. Chiefs stepped back nd the deal didn't happen. He must not lie again."

OBhadela wrote:

"We must never sign this boy. A lot has happened and I think its time for my FC to move on."

OrlandoTwiterB reacted:

"In all of this he mentions nothing about what is good for this young man’s football career or the amount of exposure it’s all about money yes football is a business but it’s also about helping and making people better than where they started I just feel sorry for the player."

BhejulaKaDyonta shared:

"Maybe Chiefs must just consolidate their scouting and look for talent outside the country and put more resources at developing their own. Its clear now there is a vendetta against them. At first i struggled to believe this by the way. We are made to believe they dnt wanna pay."

johnson7_nkosi implied:

"Bad move on the part of Spurs, now the boy's head will be in Naturena therefore not giving them everything."

BonniMaj2 commented:

"I'm glad window is closed, this CEO must now introspect as to why his team was promoted then relegated the very next season. He being too preoccupied by playerA or B,forgetting that the overall performance of the team was really poor."

Bo_Hlongwane responded:

"If it was any of the other two big teams, he would have sold the player without hesitation, but because it's Chiefs he is making lousy excuses about numbers. We move on with what we have."

Razor_Original opined:

"Holding on to him would have made sense if they were still in the top flight. But the reality is THEY ARE NOT. If they fail to come back up by the end of the season, unfortunately they might have sell him to a Chippa United with a price tag of an NFD Player."

