Meet Joe Flacco’s kids: How many children does the NFL star have?

Joe Flacco is an American football quarterback for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. At the height of his career, he was known for having one of the strongest arms in the league. But did you know that beyond the drills and touchdowns is a doting husband and dad? Uncover fascinating details about Joe Flacco’s kids: his greatest supporters.

Joe Flacco at the NRG Stadium in 2024 (L). The sportsman's family posing for the camera in 2019 (R). Photo: Ryan Kang via Getty Images, @joeflacco on Instagram (modified by author)

Joseph Vincent Flacco met his wife, Dana Grady, while attending Audubon High School. They dated through college before eventually walking down the aisle and saying “I do” on 25 June 2011. This article sheds light on the family the athlete and his spouse have built 13 years later.

Joe Flacco’s profile summary

Full name Joseph Vincent Flacco Famous as Joe Flacco Gender Male Date of birth 16 January 1985 Age 39 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Audubon, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Audubon High School, University of Delaware Height 6’6” (198 cm) Weight 104 kg (230 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Dana Grady Children 5 (Stephen, Francis, Daniel, Evelyn and Thomas Flacco) Parents Karen and Stephen Flacco Siblings 5 Occupation Professional football player Current team Indianapolis Colts Net worth $85 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

All about Joe Flacco’s kids

Joe and Dana Flacco have five children: four sons and one daughter. They are Stephen, Daniel, Francis, Evelyn and Thomas in order of age. During a 2018 promotional video for the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL star hilariously shared a glimpse of his fatherhood journey, saying:

It has changed the way I spend time in the off-season. My wife and I look at each other and wonder what we did before we had kids because you are always wrapped around those guys. Nonetheless, it has been a lot of fun.

NFL player Joe Flacco, his wife and kids. Photo: @joeflacco on Instagram (modified by author)

Stephen Vincent Flacco

Stephen, the family’s oldest child and son, was born on 13 June 2012 (a year after his parent’s wedding). As of 2024, he is 12 years old. In 2014, Joseph posted a picture of his son to celebrate his natal day alongside a caption that read:

Today is Stephen’s second birthday!

Daniel Flacco

High school sweethearts Grady and Joe welcomed their second child on 15 September 2013, about an hour before the start of the Baltimore Ravens’ home opener.

Although the sportsman was absent during Daniel’s birth, his wife was surrounded by other family members. While speaking on the Pardon My Take podcast in January 2024, the athlete revealed how his boys are looking to join the NFL, stating:

Although Stephen is getting better and better at throwing the ball, Dan is a natural thrower. Hopefully, he will make a good quarterback someday.

Francis Flacco

Joe Flacco’s son, Francis, was born in January 2015. The NFL player posted a photo of his wife and kids to commemorate his special day. He captioned the post:

Nothing feels better than being the father of these kids. Happy Father’s Day, everyone!

Joe Flacco at the Lambeau Field in 2024 (L). The athlete's family rocking Baltimore Ravens branded apparel (R). Photo: Todd Rosenberg via Getty Images, @joeflacco on Instagram (modified by author)

However, do not be deceived! These youngsters are also Joe’s harshest critics. In a Facebook video posted by the New York Jets on 31 August 2022, the athlete narrates how his kids are not shy about calling him out after a bad game.

Evelyn Renee Flacco

Dana and Joseph’s only daughter, Renee, was born on 29 September 2016. The athlete took to X to announce her birth via a post that he captioned:

Here she is, Evelyn Renee! We want to thank you all for your well wishes. Mother and daughter are doing well.

Thomas Flacco

The youngest member of Joe Flacco’s family was born on 4 April 2018. On the 13th day of the same month and year, the NFL player posted baby pictures of Thomas alongside the caption:

Say hello to baby number 5, Thomas Kevin Flacco.

FAQs

Joseph’s illustrious sporting career constantly sparks fans’ interest in his personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about the Super Bowl champion:

How old is Joe Flacco?

The Indianapolis Colts player (39 as of 2024) was born on 16 January 1985 in Audubon, New Jersey, USA.

Quarterback Joe Flacco during a 2024 NFL game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Texas. Photo: Cooper Neill

His parents, Karen and Stephen, raised him alongside his five siblings: John, Tom, Mike, Brian, and Stephanie.

Regarding his education, Joseph attended Audubon High School, where he played baseball, basketball, and football. After graduation, he proceeded to the University of Pittsburgh before transferring to the University of Delaware.

Clichés like “The apple does not fall far from the tree” fit perfectly for Stephen and Joe. Like his son, Steve was a baseball and football player at the University of Pennsylvania from 1979 to 1983.

How many MVPs does Joe Flacco have?

The Baltimore Ravens selected Joseph in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft. Throughout his career, he has played for seven NFL teams. Some of the athlete’s accolades include a Super Bowl MVP and a Comeback Player of the Year award.

How tall is Joe Flacco?

The New Jersey native is 6 feet 6 inches (198 cm) tall and weighs 104 kg (230 lbs). He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Does Joe Flacco have a wife?

Joe Flacco’s wife, Dana Grady, is the mother of his five children. The couple has enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade.

Joe's family at the UCHealth Training Center in 2019 (L). Flacco and Dana Grady during the 13th Annual NFL Honors in 2024 (R). Photo: Helen H, Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

What is Joe Flacco’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joseph's estimated worth is $85 million. He has reportedly earned over $175 million in NFL salary alone, ranking him among the highest-earning NFL players in history.

Joe Flacco’s kids are a source of joy and motivation for the NFL player. He has five children and a supportive spouse waiting for him at home after every game, regardless of the outcome.

