Meet Sarah Cannon Chapman, Matthew, Millie, and Corrina: Amy Grant's children

Amy Grant, dubbed Queen of Christian Pop, has released several Grammy-winning projects over the years, but she is most proud of her role as a mother. She used to plan her tours around her pregnancies, and all four kids are now grown-ups. This article highlights all you need to know about Amy Grant's children: Sarah Cannon Chapman, Matthew, Millie, and Corrina.

Grant and her daughters perform at the Children's Health Fund Concert in October 2012 (R) and Grant with Millie (L). Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, @amygrantofficial/Instagram (modified by author)

Grant has shared the joys and challenges of raising a blended family and how motherhood influenced her music and life choices. In 2009, she released the EP She Colors My Day to celebrate motherhood. Sarah Cannon Chapman and her siblings share a great bond with their famous mom.

Sarah Cannon Chapman and her siblings

Grant is a doting mother of four children from her marriages to Gary Chapman and Vince Gill. Below is everything to know about the Chapman and Gill siblings;

Matthew Garrison Chapman (1987)

Matthew (far right) with his family at the Hollywood Boulevard in California when Amy Grant was honoured with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer

Gary Chapman and Amy Grant's son, Matthew Garrison, was born on September 25, 1987, in Nashville, Tennessee. He is currently 37 years old.

Matthew followed in his family's musical footsteps briefly but is more focused on his entrepreneurial ventures. He is the president and chief technology officer of LabCanna, a Nashville-based cannabis company that he co-founded in 2016 with help from his parents.

Matthew tends to keep a low profile. While he is not in show business, he told The Tennessean in 2019 that he could not have a normal job because of his parents' careers.

I learned to walk on a tour bus...I have sort of only been surrounded by creative individuals or entrepreneurs my entire life, and so, the idea of a normal job sort (of) seems like a prison.

Gloria Mills 'Millie' Long (1989)

Gloria Mills Long and her husband, Ben Long, on their wedding day in April 2019. Photo: @millieglo (modified by author)

Amy Grant and Gary's daughter Gloria Mills Chapman was born on December 18, 1989. She inspired her mother's hit song 'Baby Baby' from her 1991 album Heart in Motion.

Millie is employed in the publishing industry and lives in New York City. She married Ben Long in April 2019, and they welcomed their first child, Penelope Willow Long, in January 2022. Their son, Oliver Dean, was born in March 2024.

Millie made headlines in January 2017 when she donated a kidney to her best friend, Kathryn Dudley, who was battling a rare kidney disease. Her parents expressed pride in their daughter's action, with her mother revealing in a 2017 interview with The Tennessean that the decision shocked her.

Millie is not an overly affectionate person. She will say I love you once every few years. But just when she did that, I went, 'Oh my God, we live in a culture that puts a lot of weight on words and not a lot of weight on experience and action.'

Sarah Cannon Besenius (1992)

Sarah Cannon during her wedding to Derek Besenius in November 2019. Photo: @millieglo (modified by author)

Sarah Cannon was born on September 19, 1992, during Amy Grant's marriage to Gary Chapman. She is 32 years old in 2024.

Cannon is an alumnus of The New School in NYC from where she graduated in 2015 with a degree in urban studies/affairs, according to her LinkedIn profile. She works as the chief operating officer at her brother's company, LabCanna.

Sarah married her husband, Derek Besenius, in November 2019, and both her father, Gary, and stepfather, Vince Gill, walked her down the aisle. Their wedding was held at Graystone Quarry in Nashville. Millie shared her sister's big day on her Instagram.

Corrina Grant Gill (2001)

Corrina Grant Gill spending time with mom Amy Grant (R). Photo: @corrinamusic (modified by author)

Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina Grant Gill, was born in 2001 and is currently 23 years old. She has followed in her parents' musical footsteps and occasionally performs alongside them. She has been releasing music since 2021.

Corrina has an older half-sister, Jennifer Jerene Gill, from her father's marriage to former wife Janis Oliver. Amy Grant shared in her 2011 interview with AARP that Corrina helped bring her blended family with Vince close together.

She's the glue of this whole family...She bonded all of us in a blood way that really did connect us.

FAQs

Amy Grant's personal life has been just as successful as her career of almost five decades. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about her blended family;

Does Amy Grant have children?

The El Shadai hitmaker has four kids. They include Matthew Garrison Chapman, Gloria Mills Long, Sarah Cannon Besenius, and Corrina Grant Gill.

Who did Amy Grant have kids with?

The singer welcomed her first three kids, Matthew, Gloria, and Sarah, from her marriage to musician Gary Chapman. Her daughter Corrina Grant was born when she married musician Vince Gill.

Who was Amy Grant's first husband?

Amy Grant's first husband was Gary Chapman, a contemporary Christian music singer-songwriter. The former couple were married from 1982 until their divorce in 1999. In 2000, Amy married her second husband, country music star Vince Gill.

Amy Grant and her husband Vince Gill perform at the Ryman Auditorium on December 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

What do Vince Gill's daughters do?

Vince Gill's children, Corrina Grant Gill and Jennifer Jerene Gill have followed in his musical footsteps. His eldest daughter, Jennifer, is a singer-songwriter known for her debut album, The House Sessions. Corrina has also released songs like Too Much. Vince occasionally performs with his daughters.

What is Corrina Grant Gill's age?

Amy Grant's youngest daughter, Corrina, is 23 years old as of 2024. She was born on March 12, 2001, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Does Amy Grant have grandchildren?

Amy Grant is a doting grandmother. Her daughter Millie welcomed granddaughter Penelope Willow in January 2022 and grandson Oliver Dean in March 2024. She is also a step-grandmother to her husband Vince Gill's grandchildren, Wyatt and Everly June.

Does Amy Grant have a daughter who sings?

Amy Grant's youngest daughter, Corrina, is a singer currently releasing music. Her stepdaughter, Jennifer Jerene Gill, is also a singer-songwriter. Other Corrina Grant Gill's siblings have pursued different careers.

Amy Grant and Vince Gill with Gill's daughter, Jenny Gill, attend Vince Gill being honoured with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 6, 2012, in Hollywood. Photo: Charley Gallay

Sarah Cannon Chapman and her siblings continue to make Amy Grant a proud mom. Each of the siblings has carved out their unique paths, blending the influences of their famous parents and their passions.

