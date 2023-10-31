Meet Gloria Millie Chapman: Facts and bio of Amy Grant’s daughter

Gloria Millie Chapman is a celebrity from the United States of America. She is best recognised as the daughter of the Grammy-winning American singer, songwriter, and musician Amy Grant and her first husband, Gary Chapman. She is also the stepdaughter of country music star Vince Gill, who married Amy Grant in 2000.

Gloria Millie Chapman is best recognised as the daughter of the Grammy-winning American singer, songwriter, and musician Amy Grant. Photo: @millieglo, @benlongart on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gloria Millie Chapman became famous following her familial relationship with her popular parents. She hit the headlines after donating a kidney to her best friend, Kathryn. Despite coming from a well-known family, Gloria prefers to keep her life private.

Gloria Mills Chapman’s profile and bio summary

Full name Gloria Mills ‘Millie’ Chapman Gender Female Date of birth 18 December 1989 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Nashville, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Amy Grant Mother Gary Chapman Siblings Sarah Cannon, Corrina Grant Gill, Matthew Garrison Marital status Married Husband Ben Long Children 1 Social media Instagram

When was Gloria Mills Chapman born?

Amy Grants' daughter is 34 years old as of October 2023. She was born on 18 December 1989 in Nashville, United States of America.

Amy Grants' daughter is 34 years old as of this writing. Photo: @millieglo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gloria Chapman’s parents

Millie's parents are Amy Grant and Gary Chapman and they have separated. Her mother is a prominent singer and songwriter, while her father is an American contemporary Christian music singer-songwriter and former television talk show host.

Grant filed for divorce from Chapman in March 1999, citing irreconcilable differences, and the divorce was finalised in June 1999. After their divorce, Grant married Vince Gill in 2000 and became Gloria Mills’ stepfather.

Amy Grant's ex-husband, Gary Chapman, married Jennifer Pittman in July 2000 and divorced in 2007. He has been married to Cassie Piersol since 22 December 2008.

Gloria Mills Chapman’s siblings

The celebrity daughter grew up alongside three siblings: two sisters, Sarah Cannon Chapman and Corrina Grant Gill, and one brother, Matthew Garrison Chapman. Corrina Chapman is her step-sister from her mother’s second marriage.

Gloria Mills Chapman’s career

Details about Gloria Mills Chapman’s professional career remain undisclosed as she keeps her personal life under wraps. However, she has occasionally been seen singing alongside her mother, suggesting her interest and involvement in music. She inspired her mother Amy Grant's 1991 hit Baby, Baby.

Gloria gained public attention after she donated a kidney to her lifelong friend Kathryn Dudley, who is battling a rare kidney disease called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. Millie’s father, Gary Chapman, confirmed the news on 24 January 2017 via a Facebook post with the captions:

This is my oldest daughter, Gloria Mills Chapman. Tomorrow morning she is donating a kidney to her best friend, Kathryn. They've known each other their entire lives and when Kathryn was in need, turns out Millie was a perfect match. I'm so proud of her, words fail me. Please say a prayer for them both and trust, with me, that they are in His hands.

Gloria Mills Chapman’s spouse

Amy Grant’s daughter Millie has been married to Ben Long for a while now. Photo: @millieglo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Amy Grant’s daughter Millie is married to Ben Long. The pair exchanged their wedding vows on 27 April 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Penelope Willow Long, in January 2022.

How old is Amy Grant today?

The American musician is 62 years old as of 2023. She was born on 25 November 1960 in Augusta, Georgia, United States of America.

Does Vince Gill have any children with Amy Grant?

Vince Gill and Amy have one daughter together, Corrina Grant Gill, born on 12 March 2001. The couple also shares three children, Matt, Sarah, and Millie, from Amy’s previous relationship with Gary Chapman. They also share a daughter named Jenny from Vince’s previous marriage with his ex-wife Janis Oliver.

Are Amy Grant and Vince Gill still married?

The couple has been together for over two decades. They tied the knot on 10 March 2000 in an outdoor ceremony outside Nashville.

Gloria Mills Chapman is an American celebrity daughter best known for being the daughter of the renowned musician Amy Grant and her first husband, Gary Chapman. She inspired Amy’s hit song Baby, Baby, which was released in 1991.

Source: Briefly News